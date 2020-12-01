MISSOULA — When the University of Montana men's basketball team tipped off Saturday night against USC in Los Angeles, it had been 266 days since the Grizzlies had played a game.
A lot has changed since March, including for the voice of Grizzly athletics, Riley Corcoran. In his fifth year of as play-by-play announcer for Montana, he has seen his fair share of strange things on road trips.
The weekend trip down to Los Angeles, however, was a trip unlike any other he's had, as sports continue to adjust to a new normal. Corcoran took a few minutes to talk with the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com about the first trip for the Grizzly men since traveling down to Boise, Idaho, for the eventually canceled Big Sky men's and women's basketball tournament in March.
This interview was lightly edited for conciseness and clarity.
Question: How did your game preparation differ from a game during a normal year?
Answer: You know, I'm fortunate in the sense where it doesn't change too much because I am allowed to be around the team. As far as the random interactions of maybe when I'm on campus and pop down to go to a practice, maybe that's not as convenient as it used to be just with the sense of everybody being a little bit more cautious of who they're around.
Once the season started, I tell you what, it's the same as the team where I feel a responsibility to kind of stay in my own bubble and stay with the team. And so I guess, in the preparation aspect, I'm a grinder. I love to stay up late at night and dig up every piece of information I can about the team. I can say that my prep hasn't changed too much. That's a credit to the coaching staff and the players for, again, just providing great access, and we have an unbelievable relationship.
So I guess I'm fortunate in that the prep really hasn't changed too much. But just maybe that the access and being careful with how many people you mix with each day has probably changed the most.
Q: I know you guys were wearing face shields and goggles and masks for much of the traveling. That had to be a little weird, right?
A: It was. It was a shocking experience, really, on the travel day, which was Friday. The day was so planned out and organized to the sense that you get up and the first thing we did was go do testing and we had the rapid test and the moment everybody came back negative, then everybody could board the bus to go to the airport. Then when we get on the bus to go to the airport, everyone got handed a mask, as well as a face shield and goggles to wear the entire time down there.
I give a lot of credit to the team and everybody for staying disciplined because nobody took anything off while we were traveling, everybody stayed together and never really branched out. That's not easy to do when you have a travel party of 20 people or so to be that disciplined throughout an entire day of travel. I mean, I can't say it was enjoyable the entire time. But it was certainly a concerted effort from everybody to make sure we stayed safe.
Q: Eating and the time in the hotel had to have been a little different as well, I'd imagine.
A: It was completely different in the sense of that when we created our bubble for the week, everybody just respected that. It was great in the sense where we got there on Friday afternoon, food was picked up, the team stayed on the bus the entire time, we get to the hotel and everybody would stay in the hotel until it was time to go to practice. So I guess maybe the dinner interactions, that's probably the most different for me.
I grabbed my dinner and went to the room and ate it each night and just those little things, again, that they all add up to making a unique experience. As far as just being able to kind of freely roam and maybe go check out different spots and whatever it might be, that's certainly not going to be the case this year.
Q: One thing I know you love to do is add color comments about what you see from the sideline, but you were up on the concourse in the Galen Center. How did calling the game from up there make things different?
A: An adjustment would be the best way I could describe the day. It was different, but I absolutely loved being there. Having no color commentator for me, I feel like I need to kind of do both of the roles in one sometimes with calling the game, but also providing kind of what I hear. As we all know Coach (Travis) DeCuire is very colorful with what he can say and now he is on the sidelines.
I love taking one earpiece off during timeouts and just kind of getting a conversation or just getting a feel for what the coaches are talking about and relaying it to everybody on air. So that was a huge adjustment. I will say, if we're looking at the silver lining and a glass-half-full approach, at least Coach DeCuire was not blocking my view. He moves around so much down there, I'm weaving in and out the whole time, too. So I guess that was the main positive from it.
I give a lot of credit to the folks down at USC. They had it spaced out perfectly throughout the entire Galen Center. But it was certainly different. Fortunately, it wasn't too high up that we were talking about binoculars or anything like that. But I'm kind of anticipating that for probably the majority of the games this year.
Q: I could tell that you had a mask on while you were calling the game, was that difficult to do?
A: It was. I mean, I'll be honest, I never really had to call a game, obviously, with a mask on before. I did with one of the closed-door scrimmages, I went up to the top of Dahlberg and practiced with it on. Again, it's an adjustment and everybody's making sacrifices this year, right? The coaches down to the players to the support staff, everybody's making their own sacrifice to make sure we can safely play basketball this year and still have Griz events.
I feel that's my part. If I have to wear a mask to call a game to make sure that there's basketball this year, then that's a good sacrifice to make. So it was an adjustment. I mean, there's a lot of breathing, obviously, involved in trying to collect yourself in between thoughts. My biggest thing is the listeners back home, I want to make sure that they can understand what I'm saying. So I think that's probably going to be an evolving process here as the season progresses. But definitely, like I said, I feel it's my sacrifice to make here, like everyone else is doing, so we can play. But it was difficult at the start for sure.
Q: Were there any other unexpected challenges?
A: You know, challenges-wise, I would say probably not. I mean, we've covered just the travel itself and getting to the game, I think that's the main challenge. I would say the one thing we haven't talked about yet would be the pregame access. I'm used to being on the floor and just chatting a little bit with coaches and players and just being there and kind of feeling the atmosphere. Sometimes maybe talking to the opposing radio guy and the opposing assistant coach or players.
That's something that happens so casually and naturally in previous years, where that wasn't the case (on Saturday). I mean, when I walked into the Galen Center, I said bidwell to the team and wished them good luck and then I went up to my post on the concourse. I was basically confined to that spot for the entire three hours that I was in there. Again, a sacrifice I'm willing to make, but that was definitely different and a challenge because, again, as someone that is trying to be the eyes and the ears for a lot of people that want to be informed, I try and cover every area possible. That was probably the biggest challenge, being limited in doing that.
Q: How has the pandemic changed things for you overall, job-wise?
A: You know, it's been very challenging. I mean, with no college football being here in the fall, there were a lot of uncertain moments. And there still are, and there still are going to be. A lot of my colleagues around the country and especially here in the Big Sky Conference aren't able to travel with their teams this year. So I know I'm in a good spot when it comes to that.
I'm very fortunate to be allowed to be inside the team bubble here for basketball and that'll be the case for football as well. But I would say just from a job perspective, everything changes. You're watching these games, and even on television, you've got guys calling it from their living room. I obviously don't think that's ideal. I certainly hope that it doesn't start a trend. But just from the challenges side of things, I would say the biggest part is we all operate off the schedule. I think that football coaches, basketball coaches, that they operate off a schedule every day of their lives. Student-athletes are used to that when it comes to the balance of their daily lives. For me, it's the same way.
I get the Grizzly schedule every year and I put it in my phone about eight months in advance and I know every game that's going to happen. My life, for lack of a better term, just revolves around that schedule. So I would say the biggest challenge is just having the uncertainty and not knowing. I mean, shoot, even going down to USC last week. I mean, you're getting all ready to go for a game and if worst-case scenario happens on Saturday morning, somebody wakes up and tests positive, everything's canceled and all that work goes out the window.
I think just from a broad scope, those would be the biggest things that have been challenging and that have kind of changed my job a bit. I'm fortunate, where the preparation side of things is something that I enjoy so much, and I'm in a rhythm with that and it hasn't altered it too much there, but when it comes to the broad scope of it, it's certainly been interesting, but we'll do whatever it takes to get games off.
