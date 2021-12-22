MISSOULA — With the draft class set, it’s time to tackle the free agency class.
The NFL format isn’t entirely comparable to college recruiting, but the free agency aspect of college has become more prevalent with the advent of the one-time transfer rule and the transfer portal. That rule allows athletes to move schools once and play without having to sit out a season, upping the stakes for recruiting out of the transfer portal in addition to signing high school and junior college players.
This is the first recruiting cycle in which the one-time transfer rule will be making an impact. The NCAA approved the rule change in April to go into effect for the 2021-22 school year.
“I think we’ve learned, just like where you put your money, you want to be diverse in how you recruit,” Montana recruiting coordinator Justin Green said. “So, you’ve got to have a strong hand in what’s going to continue to feed you, which would be high school kids, and then you’ve got to have your hand in the junior college and portal.”
He added: “Being able to man high school kids, being able to man the portal, being able to man junior college kids is going to become a full-time job.”
UM signed 12 high school athletes last week, a relatively small number after being 26, 26, 22 and 19 in coach Bobby Hauck's first four recruiting classes since he returned to Montana in December 2018. That’s partly because of the roster management issues stemming from the pandemic but also to leave room for transfers.
The early signing period for high school recruits to sign was Dec. 15-17, while the regular signing period is from Feb. 2 through April 1. The Grizzlies’ focus now will shift to bringing in transfers.
In the past, they’ve brought in junior college transfers, FBS dropdowns or grad transfers, who are all immediately eligible. FBS-to-FBS, FCS-to-FBS, FCS-to-FCS, NAIA and D-II/D-III transfers had to sit out a year before the new transfer rule went into effect, unless they got a waiver. If a player uses the one-time transfer rule before graduation, they forfeit their grad transfer ability to play immediately, unless they receive a waiver. The one-time exception previously had been available to all NCAA athletes except for football, basketball, baseball and hockey.
Any player is now immediately eligible to play after their first time transferring, opening the possibilities for various types of transfers the Griz could bring in. Last week, they offered Northern Iowa quarterback Will McElvain, who would’ve been immediately eligible to play under the new transfer rule (he committed to Central Arkansas), whereas he would’ve had to sit out a year in the past as an FCS-to-FCS transfer.
As of Wednesday, the Griz have also offered Idaho State cornerback transfer Jayden Dawson, Rice offensive line transfer Derek Ferraro, Colorado State quarterback transfer Todd Centeio and Northern State offensive tackle transfer Emmit Bohle.
“We’re not looking at the transfer portal to fill spots,” Green said. “We’re looking at the transfer portal for guys that we think are going to start for us.”
Bringing in transfers allows coaches to plug holes quicker than with freshmen. Making projections for college transfers’ potential may be easier than for high schoolers.
Still, vetting those players is just as important as vetting any high school player they’d sign. There were about 6,000 kids in the transfer portal on the eve of the early signing period, Green noted. According to Rivals, 865 FBS scholarship players had entered the portal between Aug. 1 and the morning of Dec. 22, and only 26.5% of them had landed at another school.
“A guy is in the portal for a reason,” Green said. “The question is why, what extenuating circumstances and are we OK with bringing that to our culture?”
How much Montana opts to bring in guys via the one-time transfer rule still has yet to be seen. It’s that rule that could be changing transferring in college more than the transfer portal, which is a one-stop shop to see a roundup of the guys who are exploring transferring. The portal launched Oct. 15, 2018, as part of a rule that allows players to transfer and receive a scholarship without needing permission from their current school because some schools would “block” players from transferring to certain schools.
To take advantage of the one-time transfer rule, athletes must be academically eligible, meet progress-toward-degree requirements and certify in writing that no tampering took place in their transfer. That may help eliminate some uncertainties about that player as a person. Still, whenever Hauck signs any player, whether a high schooler or college transfer, his philosophy remains the same.
“The basics of recruiting is relationships and getting the right guys into your program,” he said. “The perception is recruiting is selling someone on your program. That’s part of it. But the real part is the evaluation, getting the right guys.”
The one-time transfer can be a double-edged sword for FCS teams like Montana. They can become a feeder system for FBS teams as standout players can just up and leave for another school, like Griz punter Brian Buschini did after this fall season by transferring to Nebraska. By comparison, wide receiver Samori Toure left as a grad transfer after the 2019 season.
The deadline for fall sports athletes to notify their current school of their intent to transfer is May 1, so teams could complete spring camp thinking they have a good idea about next year’s team, only to have players leave. Coaches around the country have talked about the need to re-recruit their team every year. That’s not Hauck’s approach; he puts “zero emphasis” on that.
“Recruited them once, don’t need to recruit them again,” he said. “If you don’t love this team and this program, get out — would be the more succinct way of saying that.”
After the NCAA ratified the one-time transfer rule, the Big Sky rescinded its intraconference transfer policy, which required athletes to sit out a season if they moved to another Big Sky team, unless they received a waiver or were a graduate transfer. The Big Sky still has a "Serious Misconduct Rule" that bans athletes with violent convictions from receiving athletic-related financial aid from conference schools.
Not every FCS player who transfers has visions of grandeur of playing at the FBS level. Some make the move for the right reasons, like UM defensive end Braydon Deming and tight end Bryson Deming, who left for Illinois State after the spring 2021 season because it was a better fit for their desired graduate program.
“Right now, I don’t think it’s good for kids, I don’t think it’s good for programs, I don’t think it’s good for life lessons, I don’t think it’s good for graduation rates,” Hauck said. “I think school has been removed from the equation in terms of its import. I think there’s some ways we could potentially fix that, which is probably another discussion not for today because it’ll take a little time. We have open free agency in college football right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.