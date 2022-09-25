MISSOULA — The Montana women's tennis team wrapped up its second event of the fall tournament season with solid results against some of the region's top teams at the Barb Chandler Classic at Boise State this past weekend.
Led by senior Olivia Oosterbaan in singles, Montana made third-place match appearances in two different brackets with seven teams competing in the mini-dual format.
Montana joined Idaho, Idaho State, Montana State, Utah, Weber State, and Boise State at the Barb Chandler, a fixture on UM's fall tourney calendar.
Oosterbaan paced the Griz by sweeping her singles opponents in the Orange Flight to finish 3-0 on the weekend, with wins over players from Weber State and Boise State.
"Olivia is playing with confidence and feeling strong physically. She played with poise and stayed dialed in on her strategies with each match," UM coach Steve Ascher said.
"Overall, we learned a ton about what we need to work on to continue to grow as players and a team this weekend. We're excited for the quick turnaround as we head out to Cheney next week."
Montana's Grace Haugen and Lauren Dunlap pair took third place as a team in the Blue Flight with an overall 3-1 win against opponents from Utah after the Utes were forced to withdraw. To get there, Haugen won a three-set match over Boise State's Joana Baptista (4-6, 6-2, 6-0) to help the Griz advance.
Oosterbaan and her doubles partner Maria Goheen beat Weber State's Hill/Ferreira pair 6-4, and Oosterbaan defeated Hill again on day one singles play in the Orange flights to advance the Griz to the semifinal.
Oosterbaan picked up another singles win on day two in the semifinal round, beating Boise State's Ana Conde Vendrell in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. In the third place round of the flight, she defeated Megan Davies of WSU 7-5, 6-3, to sweep singles play for the weekend.
Oosterbaan and Murphy each picked up wins in the orange flight, with Oosterbaan going 3-0 in singles and Murphy winning a consolation final with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Idaho's Saffron Dowse.
Grizzly freshman Hailey Murphy also picked up two singles wins in the Orange bracket, beating Leah Karuvilla of Idaho State 7-5, 1-6, 1-0(5) and Saffron Dowse of Idaho (6-4, 6-1) to win a consolation final.
Montana now turns its attention to the Eastern Washington Invite next weekend before heading to the premiere event of the fall at the ITA Mountain Regional in Las Vegas Oct. 12-15.
