Freshman Olivia Oosterbaan once again proved to be a rising star for the Montana women's tennis team as the only Grizzly to pick up a win in a 6-1 loss to Xavier on a neutral court in East Lansing, Michigan.
The Griz dropped to 1-5 in the early season with the loss, while Xavier improved to 3-4.
"We're getting situations where we have chances, but today felt flat. We're having trouble getting going on a higher level and finding that gear, but we competed well," said Ascher. "We're getting there, but we have to figure out how we get over the hurdle and get some wins."
The defending Big East Conference regular-season champion Musketeers jumped on the Grizzlies early with a pair of quick wins in the doubles round to take an early 1-0 lead.
The experience in Xavier's lower lineup helped extend the lead with singles wins on courts five and six, and the Musketeers clinched the match on court one with Julia Ronney falling 6-4, 6-2 to XU's All-Big East performer Ahmeir Kyle.
Meanwhile, on court two Oosterbaan bounced back strong from a 5-7 loss in the first set to battle to a three-set win. The sophomore then worked her way to the first dual win of her career at UM with a 6-3 win in the second set and a 15-13 marathon win in the superbreaker.
