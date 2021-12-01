BILLINGS — Beau Dantic has his Friday night planned: He’ll be among the masses at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, watching Montana battle Big Sky Conference adversary Eastern Washington in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Dantic hopes the game lives up to its billing — and that it provides a glimpse into his future.
Dantic, a running back and outside linebacker from Laurel, committed in November to play football for the Grizzlies. It was largely a foregone conclusion. Coming from “a huge Griz family,” as he describes it, Dantic always dreamed of suiting up for Montana. Now he’ll have that chance.
“It’s a goal I set for myself as a kid when I started getting more serious about football,” Dantic said. “Once I got the opportunity it wasn’t too hard of a decision.”
Dantic said he will be a preferred walk-on with the Griz. Defensive line coach Barry Sacks was his primary recruiter.
The opportunity didn’t come without a lot of work and several standout performances with the Locomotives. Dantic was a key component in Laurel’s march to the Class A title game this season, as well as its championship-winning team in 2020.
For his career, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Dantic rushed for 1,629 yards and 16 touchdowns, and also caught six TDs out of the backfield. He helped the Locomotives win 17 consecutive games before a 21-7 defeat to Hamilton in the championship game nearly two weeks ago.
I am super proud to announce my commitment to @MontanaGrizFB I look forward to continuing my academic and football career as a Grizzly! I want to thank all friends, family, and coaches for helping to get to this point! Go griz!! @coachsacks @Coach_Hauck pic.twitter.com/mR98FiFy4i— Beau Dantic (@beau45615866) November 17, 2021
Dantic is the first Laurel player to give a verbal to either Montana or Montana State since Eli Aby committed and later signed with the Bobcats after last season. Brian Flotkoetter played wide receiver at MSU from 2011-14.
Dantic said he isn’t sure if he’ll begin his career with UM on offense or defense, but Laurel coach Mike Ludwig said Dantic has the talent and the proper intangibles to impact the program.
“He’s got good agility and really fast, quick feet, which helps him on both sides of the ball, whether it’s taking a handoff and seeing a hole and accelerating through it, or whether he’s on defense and he jumps a pass route,” Ludwig said. “The one thing he’s got at running back is good vision, and that’s one thing you can’t coach. He runs behind his pads and he’s always falling forward. Very seldom did he get pushed or knocked backwards. He keeps his pad level down, which makes it harder for people to tackle him.”
“He has that mentality where he’s a great teammate and he’ll do whatever is best for the team, wherever they decide to put him,” Ludwig said. “Beau has patience. He understands that it might take him a couple years to see the field, and he’s that type of kid that will keep grinding and keep working and not get so frustrated that he doesn’t practice very hard. He’s that type of kid where he understands that he has to keep working to get better. That will benefit him.”
Dantic has a long family association with Griz football. His great grandfather Robert played at UM from 1952-54. His great uncle Brad played there from 1980-83. They are among the 11 Laurel alums to ever suit up for the Grizzlies.
Montana was his dream program, but Dantic also received overtures from NAIA Carroll College and the University of Mary at the Division II level in Bismarck, North Dakota. He also took a visit to Montana State, and was keeping his options open until the Grizzlies came calling.
“Once I got the opportunity with the Griz, that was huge for me,” he said.
Dantic has been a keen observer of UM football, and mentioned coach Bobby Hauck’s first tenure there (from 2003-09) as a factor in boosting his fandom since childhood. The Grizzlies advanced to three NCAA Division I Football Championship games in that span.
Now that Hauck is reestablished in Missoula — he’s in the third season of his second stint as coach — Dantic sees many similarities. The Grizzlies’ season-opening victory at Pac-12 Washington was another revelation for Dantic.
“I love everything that coach Hauck is doing and everything that’s going on,” Dantic said. “When the Griz beat Washington I was like, ‘Holy cow. Here we go. This is the real deal.’”
Dantic said he has yet to decide what he will study at Montana, but has had interest in both sports medicine and business.
As for football, he’s ready to get cracking, whether it’s on offense, or defense or wherever they put him.
“I don’t think I’d mind either. I’ve started to really, really enjoy running back more, and I’ve learned a lot in the last two years. But I just feel really good about both. I don’t have a specific preference,” he said.
“When I go up there I just plan on working as hard as I can and do anything they want me to do. Whatever they need to help the team, regardless of what it is.”
