MISSOULA — The first half was a downpour for one team, and a pair of droughts for the other.
The Oregon Ducks hit 12 shots in a row over a span of about 10 minutes against the Montana Grizzlies at home in Eugene, Oregon, Monday night. The Grizzlies, while the Ducks were pouring it on from the field, missed seven in a row over the course of six minutes and, with two makes sandwiched between, missed five in a row over another six minute span.
The Ducks were due for a big night after a pair of big losses at the Maui Invitational.
The Ducks used the downpour and the drought by Montana in the first half to pace the way for a 87-47 home win over the visiting Grizzlies. Montana finishes 0-2 in the non-conference slate against Power 5 teams with a 37-point loss to Mississippi State and Monday's 40-point loss to Oregon — which is the second-largest margin of defeat under head coach Travis DeCuire.
"They put their heads down, got to the paint and we really did not do a good job contesting shots and keeping them out of the paint," DeCuire said on the KGVO postgame show. "The athleticism prevailed tonight."
Montana shot 26% from the field as a team, hitting just 12 shots — six in each half. The Ducks shot 66% from the field and 53% from deep. The offensive field goal percentage is the worst ever under DeCuire and the clip that Oregon shot is one of the worst Montana has allowed in recent memory.
The Ducks snapped a two-game snide to get to 4-3 overall, and snapped a two-game win streak that the Grizzlies held. Montana falls to 4-3, and 0-3 on the road, with Big Sky Conference play opening later this week — both games on away from home.
Montana was without starting sophomore point guard Brandon Whitney, who was in a walking boot with an apparent foot or lower leg injury. Cameron Parker, who is usually one of the first players off the Montana bench as a steady pace-setter at point, started with the sophomore out.
It is unclear how many games Whitney, who often guards the best perimeter player, will miss or how severe his injury is.
"He cleans up a lot for us defensively," DeCuire said of Whitney's impact on defense. " ... If you can't defend the point of attack, then it's very difficult to be successful on the defensive side of the ball."
The Grizzlies opened Monday's game with a quick, and short-lived, 6-0 start behind 3-pointers off the hands of sharpshooters Lonnell Martin Jr. and Robby Beasley III. The Ducks started 0 for 2, but then the Ducks got hot from the field.
The Ducks outscored Montana 26-6 over the next eight minutes to take a 26-12 lead around the 10:47 mark of the first half. The Ducks hit 12 in a row from the 18:39 mark to the 8:53 mark of the half, ending with a 34-17 lead once the downpour subsided.
The second half wasn't much better, as the Ducks jumped out to a 60-29 lead off a 14-5 start bolstered by an 11-0 run. Montana went on to miss seven shots in a row over a five and a half or so minute stretch just after the 11 minute mark of the second.
Martin, coming off a 20-point scoring night against Southern Mississippi Friday, led Montana with 14 points including four treys for his second straight game with at least four triples. Beasley scored nine, hit one from deep and added three boards.
Parker, in his first start of the season, had five points, five assists and two boards. Kyle Owens, who logged a combined 17 minutes over the three games before Monday, played 14 minutes against the Ducks but fouled out in the short time off the bench.
Up next
The Grizzlies (4-3) open Big Sky Conference play with a road trip to Sacramento State (3-3) Thursday night in Sacramento. Tip is set for 8 p.m. (MT).
