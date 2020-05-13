The Montana Grizzlies lost their first first known 2021 recruit when Sam Vidlak, a quarterback out of Grants Pass, Oregon, decommitted from the Grizzlies when he received and accepted a scholarship offer from Oregon State on Tuesday night.
"Excited to stay in my home state and play football for the Oregon State Beavers. Go Beavs! Thank you Coach Smith, Coach Lindgren, and Coach Cookus for believing in me. #GlorytoGod," Vidlak wrote in a tweet.
Vidlak, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound right-handed quarterback, committed to the Grizzlies following his junior year on Jan. 7. Montana offered him a full-ride scholarship after a season in which he completed 74.5% of his passes 3,404 yards and 44 touchdowns against just three interceptions while leading Hidden Valley High School to the Class 3A state championship game.
Vidlak is rated as a two-star recruit by 247sports.com and is ranked as the seventh-best prospect in Oregon and the 59th-best pro-style quarterback in the country. Oregon State, an FBS school that plays in the Pac-12 Conference, was hard to beat.
Vidlak also reportedly held offers from Northern Arizona and Yale as well.
"Want to say thank you to Coach Hauck, Coach Rosenbach, and Coach Green for a wonderful opportunity at a program with tradition and pride at Montana," Vidlak said in a second tweet on Wednesday. "Wish this program and these coaches nothing but the best moving forward."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.