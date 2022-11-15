MISSOULA — The Treasure State should be proud of its Football Championship Subdivision rivalry game.
The Brawl of the Wild between the University of Montana and Montana State University is real. It never deviates from its true nature. The teams despise each other, the fans follow suit and what ensues is a game that makes the rest of the state freeze in time.
When the Grizzlies and the Bobcats take to the field, everyone from every corner of Montana seems to have a dog in the fight. And there’s no being in-between. In this rivalry, it’s do or die. Nobody wavers in their allegiance.
It’s the two most beloved teams in the state squaring off for a year’s worth of bragging rights. It’s the way a rivalry game is supposed to be.
And with that, there’s always stories to be told. A rivalry that’s going on its 121st all-time meeting has seen it all: the good, the bad and the ugly. There’s countless tales over that time about how fans came to choose either UM or MSU.
There’s been long-standing traditions that have been passed down from generations, or newly begun. And surely, there’s plenty of fun bets between friends, family and even enemies that go on behind the scenes across the state.
It’s all part of the historic Cat-Griz timeline that makes it such a well-renowned contest.
With the help of social media and diehard fans filling out our submission form, 406mtsports.com is happy to share some of those stories here.
It’s a testament to the Brawl of the Wild and everything its fans have helped it become:
Why
For a rivalry game as entrenched in its state this one, many times people hardly “choose” to become a fan of a team. During their impressionable years, they become one because they don’t know any better.
Griz follower Donovan Venner is a third-generation fan who went to his first game at just two-months old, or so he’s told. His grandfather pioneered a family of Grizzly fans that passed through all the way to him and little did he know that many years later, UM is where he’d meet his fiancée. Perhaps without building an affinity for Montana from a young age, he never would’ve met her.
His support of the Griz goes much deeper than football.
“The community means a lot to me,” Venner said. “The people that come around, not even from here but from other parts of the state and out of town, it’s all good people.”
Another fan, Bobcat stan Nate Orlowski, found his “why” in reverse order. How Venner found his love was through UM, but Orlowski was led to MSU by his love. From North Carolina, he moved out west to Idaho for a change of pace. From there, he met a girl from Montana, started dating her, then eventually moved to Bozeman and attended MSU.
He played on the lacrosse team there for three years and that time was his first experience with the great state.
“I grew up in Raleigh … it’s much busier than Bozeman so the change of pace was refreshing,” he said. “I got to go snowboarding. I love the snow and all the people are friendly.”
These kinds of stories came through a fair amount in the submissions, as did fans becoming fans because they graduated from one of the two universities.
But two guys, Grizzly supporter Jacob Perius and Bobcat loyal Cole Kortum, picked sides because of personal values.
Kortum was raised in eastern Montana where agriculture is emphasized. An example of Montana State’s educational value is through its well-renowned College of Agriculture, which is constantly working toward sustainability and best practices for the areas that Kortum was brought up in.
“I like that aspect because of my background,” he said. “My family is involved in farming, ranching, you name it.”
Both his mother and father’s side of the family are involved in raising livestock, and his family recently bought a meat-processing butcher shop to give back to the local community.
As for Perius, he said that the Griz “encapsulate what it means to be a true champion.”
Traditions
In a game with so much meaning, people like to think that what they do will have a bearing on the outcome; a superstition.
Big or small, devoted fans find security in keeping their game day traditions intact. As to not mess with their preferred team’s chance at victory, of course.
In true tailgating spirit, many submissions said one of their favorite pastimes is getting the drinks flowing. But, there were also some more unique ones as well.
Griz fan Nick Larkin likes to throw it back to 1997 to pump him up. Before every Brawl of the Wild, without fail, he re-watches that historic late 1990s tilt.
“As soon as it became available on YouTube, I’ve watched it before every game,” Larkin said. “And before that on VHS, so probably since 2002.”
From 1986-2001, the Grizzlies won 16 straight games over the Bobcats. But in 1997, that run was in serious jeopardy. MSU running back Eric Kinnaman scored with 22 seconds left to give his team a 25-24 lead over the visiting Griz.
Soon after though, legendary QB Brian Ah Yat led his team downfield and Great Falls native, kicker Kris Heppner, took care of the rest. The Griz needed just 22 seconds to drive to field goal range where Heppner knocked home a 37-yarder for the win.
Now it’s become a yearly re-watch for Larkin.
“I just love the near certainty of the streak ending and then the ensuing heartbreak,” Larkin said. “And, the Bobcat cowboy that flipped off the camera afterwards.”
Other fans have a more laid-back way of getting into the zone.
Forget trash-talking with your buddies or inviting over the family. Some spectators need to see and hear every detail like their life depends on it. Such is the case for Grizzly fan James Cheff.
“I do prefer to watch the games alone because I don't want any chatter distracting from the game,” Cheff submitted. “Then I just text my family and friends during the game. I have one Cat friend and I usually text him once or twice before the game. I also have a sister that went rogue and is a Cat fan but that was just too much so I refuse to speak to her.”
Hopefully that’s just during the Brawl of the Wild, right? But who knows. It can have that effect on people.
For some, their tradition is to altogether avoid the opposing team’s city. That’s how much disdain has been built up over the years.
“I will not spend a dime in Bozeman,” Griz fan Pete Aklestad said. “If I need gas I will stop in Belgrade or Manhattan.”
Another UM fan, Jordan McNea, seconded that thought.
“When my dad and I would drive up to Missoula from Billings for a game, we refused to stop in Bozeman. It didn’t matter how bad we had to pee or need gas, we would wait until at least Three Forks.”
Bets
Sports betting is new to Montana this year, but far from new across the country.
With this type of gambling becoming progressively more popular, there’ll be plenty of tickets placed on Cat-Griz this time around.
But aside from the monetary prizes, what bets do opposing fans have on the side?
Yes, there’s wagers for beer and having to don a shirt with the opposing program’s logo at work or school for a week, but there’s also those bets where you throw away your self-respect. Bobcats fan Brandon Knowles learned that the hard way.
“Last year I made a bet and had to sing the UM fight song at Thanksgiving dinner.”
Griz fan Carson MacIntyre and his Bobcat-supporting father make the same kind of deal. Except the loser has to take their punishment to the internet.
“Every year my father and I have a bet on the game where the loser must wear a ridiculous outfit themed on the winner’s team and also post a video to social media singing the winning team's fight song in said ridiculous outfit.”
And these types of wagers are fun. But that’s where it seems the line is drawn in Montana.
Many submissions said they don’t even associate with the other fan base. Whether it’s because they just don’t respect who they choose to cheer for or they previously made bets that the loser refused to pay up on, there’s some hard feelings out there.
But at the end of the day, there’s something to consider: Everyone who cheers for either the Griz or the Cats likes them for the same reasons.
They love their school, they love Montana and they love the people who live there.
The Brawl of the Wild may be a dividing force across the state, but only because everyone is prideful of the place they call home.
