MISSOULA — Kordell Pillans didn’t really have any concrete path to follow when he was pursuing college football while growing up in remote Alaska.
The list of players who went on to play football beyond high school was few and far between coming out of Kodiak, Alaska, with its population of about 6,000 people. In fact, Pillans is believed to be the first person from Kodiak to go on to play Division I football on a scholarship.
He found the courage to go from Alaska to Arizona, where his journey was almost derailed by a torn MCL in his knee in his second season at Mesa Community College. After three years there, he chose Montana out of four FCS offers and ended up playing in 19 games, making three starts on the offensive line and starting on the field goal protection unit over three seasons.
Pillans’ trailblazing journey paves a possible path for others and taught him a lot about himself and what he’s capable of doing.
“You got to just keep going,” he said. “You can’t stop. You can’t quit. That’s why I came back for this last year. I wouldn’t have felt right if I walked away after COVID hit. I had to keep going. I think that can apply to anywhere in life. You can’t ever quit because then you’re done.”
Davis Lowery, who was Pillans’ defensive coordinator at Kodiak High School, felt Pillans had what it took to play D-I football. He got to see the work ethic that Pillans learned from his family full of blue-collar workers.
On the field, Lowery was impressed with Pillans’ quick feet and versatility between playing on the offensive and defensive lines. He’s seen his share of high-quality football players while spending time coaching in talent-rich Florida and running Title One Sports Corp., a nonprofit that helps with college football recruiting.
Lowery is equally as impressed with the fact that Pillans has already graduated with a degree in sociology and is working on another degree in communications. It’s something to be admired coming out of an isolated high school with an enrollment of about 600 students, who oftentimes have to be willing to go far from home for a high-level college education.
“There were people in and around the school and in the town who said he’d never make it,” Lowery recalled. “It’s that crabs-in-a-barrel mentality. I think the naysayers fueled him and made his chances a whole lot better. He’s such a respectful person and is very personable, so I always felt he had those things to make it anywhere he wanted to go. He had that drive of not just talking about dreaming it but putting the work in. He’s overcome all the odds.”
Paving a path
While at Montana, Pillans spent time back home working with Gideon Craig, a player at Kodiak who has gone on to play NAIA college football at Madonna University in Michigan.
Pillans making the journey he has through college can set an example for players in Kodiak about what’s required to pull off the feat. It’s a long road to earn a Division I football scholarship, but it can be an even steeper climb coming out of Alaska.
“I would love it if kids looked at me as a guidance to what they can do,” he said. “Just because you’re on that island doesn’t mean you’re doomed to not be able to go on and continue playing football. We’ve had a lot of kids do it in track, swimming, but a lot fewer with football.”
Football is a physical, time-demanding sport. Add to that the fact that the travel required for games in Alaska can make Montana’s cross-state playoff road trips look like a breeze.
Kodiak would leave on Wednesday night for a ferry ride of about 14 hours to Homer, Alaska. Then it’s a bus ride of at least four hours to Anchorage. Then there’s another bus ride of at least six hours to Fairbanks. Then there’s a short 15-minute drive to North Pole High School for a Saturday morning football game. Along the way, they’d stop at high schools to sleep overnight in their wrestling rooms. Then it was a similar trip back, returning home on Monday afternoon.
The amount of travel can limit the time to practice. Getting quality coaches could be hit or miss. College recruiters weren’t also normally coming through because of the immense travel required to a state that’s produced only 13 NFL players.
Pillans got help from his family, going on a recruiting trip to Oregon to help get his name out there. He also got some quality coaching from Lowery, who he felt helped him as much off the field with approaching academics as he did on the field with football. It was an important relationship for him while going through three head coaches in four years.
“I ran into a lot of kids, more so than normal, that were like, ‘I can’t do this because,’” Lowery said, trailing off for effect. “I think seeing Kordell go through this and come out with two degrees and going away and graduating college, leaving the island and getting out there and doing as well as he has, he’s shown you can beat the odds in that kind of culture, that remote location and the aura around it. He had everything against him and never batted an eye at it.”
Blue-collar
Pillans has been excited to see the Kodiak football program grow while he’s been at Mesa and UM.
There were 23 seniors who came out for the team in 2020, believed to be the most in program history. Pillans recalls there being about 20 players on varsity his senior season.
“Watching the program continue against those odds, getting people to go out and convince them to play this game, it’s awesome to see that,” he said. “I really hope it does continue because I think it’s good for those guys. Whether they get the opportunity after high school, it’s good for them.”
Pillans learned a lot about hard work on the football field. He also learned that off the field, watching his father and stepfather work in the trade industry, which he plans to go into.
His father, Scott Pillans, is the owner of his own heating and plumbing company. His stepfather, David Wright, works in heavy equipment operating on marine docks. Pillans sees himself going down a similar path, being a plumber, electrician or a lineman working on power lines. He just can’t see himself sitting at a desk for eight hours each day.
“His dad owned his own business, and anytime you’re around that kind of thing, the world isn’t so scary,” Lowery said. “It makes you personable and fearless when it comes to meeting people. Kordell doesn’t have that problem. One of the best kept secrets is he’s a caring individual with a huge heart.”
Pillans could see himself staying in Missoula for a while or living somewhere on the West Coast. He’s come to love Missoula, and he sold it pretty well when he helped convince fellow offensive lineman AJ Forbes to commit to the Griz.
There could also be some high school football coaching in Pillans’ future.
“It’d be cool to go out there and influence kids and help them find their journey with their pathway and what they’re going to do and how they’re going to live their life,” he said. “That would be very satisfying.”
