MOSCOW, Idaho — At one end of the field, it was Claire Howard making five saves and picking up career shutout No. 29, which matched the Big Sky Conference record.
At the other end, it was Rita Lang powering in the game-winner at 99:43 in Montana’s 1-0 overtime victory at Idaho on Sunday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome.
Ah, the power of upperclassmen.
“When it comes down to it, in seasons like this in conference play, at certain times you have to rely on clutch players,” said UM coach Chris Citowicki, whose team is unbeaten in its last 15 regular-season matches against league opponents.
“That’s the power of having confident seniors. That’s the most beautiful part of today’s game right there.”
Citowicki even admitted it afterwards. His team probably deserved a tie on Sunday. After all, Idaho outshot Montana 13-6 and limited the Grizzlies to just a pair of shots on goal over nearly 100 minutes.
But Howard made five saves to trim her career goals-against average to a ludicrous 0.83. And then there was Lang, stepping up when her team needed a savior.
After Idaho was whistled for a foul just seconds before the end of the first overtime, the ball was placed five yards outside the 18-yard box, off-center to the right.
“In that moment, I knew we kind of had to make a statement. I decided to step to the ball and say I wanted to take it because I knew I could put it away,” Lang said.
“My confidence kind of came through. I wanted to do it for the team.”
And she did. Going to her left foot, she drilled one directly at the keeper but high enough that Avrie Fox had to play the ball above her head. It slipped through her hands and the momentum of the shot carried it across the goal line.
“My plan was to bend it in back post, just get a shot on goal,” Lang said. “I just put the power on it and took the shot.”
—UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.