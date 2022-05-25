FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round for track and field opened Wednesday, with three of Montana's six qualifiers competing.
Matt Ward finished 25th in the men's hammer (204-3). Evan Todd placed 25th in the men's javelin (205-0), followed by teammate Matthew Hockett, who finished 41st (190-5).
While none of the three will advance to next month's NCAA Championships meet, all three had strong showings, and even bigger is that all three are just sophomores, meaning future opportunities await.
Competing at his first NCAA Regionals meet, sophomore thrower Matt Ward had a strong debut meet, placing 25th with a top throw of 204-3.
He came in seeded 35th but finished 10 spots ahead of his ranking, in large part due to his final throw. After scratching on his first attempt, Ward had a good throw of 195-6 on his second attempt. That put him in seventh place out of his 16-thrower field. On his final throw of the season, however, Ward let loose, reaching 204-3 to rise to third in his field. The throw was his third-best throw of the season and in line with his PR of 209-0, which he set earlier this month at the Big Sky Championships, where he placed fourth.
Ward sat in 10th place after two of the three groups had thrown, before sliding to 25th once the top flight competed.
Todd, who was competing at his second NCAA Regionals meet in as many seasons, reached 205 feet on his third and final throw. The distance moved him into 25th place in the 48-thrower field, a season after placing 26th.
The throw was solid, but Todd had more in the tank, reaching 229-2 in Montana's season-opening meet and 224-10 earlier this month when he won a Big Sky Conference title. That distance would have earned a top-eight finish and a trip to the NCAA Championships in Eugene.
It wasn't to be, however, giving the Kalispell native extra motivation heading into his junior season next year.
Hockett, also a sophomore, came in seeded 48th out of 48 throwers but beat out seven competitors with a top throw of 190-5 on his final attempt. Similar to Todd, Hockett has shown more, surpassing Wednesday's top distance in four of seven meets this season. His lifetime-best throw of 205-5 would have ranked 24th in the field.
While all three throwers' seasons came to an end Wednesday, all three have eligibility remaining and will have opportunities to return to NCAA Regionals in future seasons.
Montana has three additional NCAA Regionals qualifiers who will compete throughout the week. Tanessa Morris, who has won back-to-back Big Sky titles in the women's hammer and enters Regionals seeded 17th, competes 9 a.m. MT Thursday. On Friday, Joel Mendez (men's steeplechase) and Brent Yeakey (men's discus) will compete. Live results can be tracked online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.