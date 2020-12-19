MISSOULA — Roster management is already a year-to-year challenge for teams across college football, including Montana. It’s getting even more difficult now thanks to the pandemic.
The NCAA has granted athletes in all fall sports an extra year of eligibility. That followed what the NCAA did with spring sports and was followed by what the NCAA did with winter sports.
The pause in eligibility means that football players who would have been seniors this fall and during a potential spring season will still be seniors in the fall of 2021. Juniors will still be juniors, and so on down the line to the players who are true freshmen this fall. So, schools will have six years of recruiting classes on their roster instead of the usual five for the foreseeable future.
In a normal year, the football team has 63 scholarships to divide between 85 players while maintaining a roster of 110 total players. Those numbers are all staying the same for the 2021 season; the exception is seniors who return won’t be counted against those numbers
While seniors can return next fall, that doesn’t mean they’ll want to. If they do, it doesn’t mean the school or team must allow them back. Even if they return, they’re not guaranteed the same scholarship, if they get athletic aid at all.
It creates a murky situation for athletic departments in general and football teams specifically, given their massive roster sizes. The new-look roster management questions are just beginning and go beyond simple roster decisions, intertwining with academics, Title IX and finances, and what’s not known is how long the ripple effects will be felt.
“This is brand-new territory,” Montana athletic director Kent Haslam said. “No one’s ever navigated this before, so we’re learning as we go.”
To return or not?
The initial question is whether any seniors on the football team even want to return for a sixth year after having already graduated.
What if they have a job or internship lined up? What if they were planning to start their life with a significant other after graduating this year? Will they want to return if they don't have a scholarship and have to pay their own way?
What if they play this spring, are satisfied and don’t want to return? Do players looking for a shot in the NFL feel they’ll be aided by returning, or will they test their prospects this spring?
“There’s going to be a lot of different instances for why guys don’t come back or do come back,” Montana assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Justin Green said. “That’s going to be something we’ll have to deal with as they come. It won’t just be us, it’ll be every team in America.
“There’s going to be a lot of decisions to be made, and we want to do the right things by our guys.”
If none of the seniors want to return, then there are no immediate problems because they’d leave after this year like usual. It would be ideal, though, for seniors to return given they’re the most-experienced players.
The Griz already lost one when All-American wide receiver Samori Toure entered the transfer portal. Whether others decide to transfer or simply end their college careers, it’s something the coaching staff will have to deal with, potentially trying to talk key seniors into returning.
“Who wouldn’t go back to college for another year if they could? Any of you? Yeah, push a button, send me back,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said when the Big Sky delayed the fall season.
Senior All-Americans Jace Lewis and Sammy Akem said that August day they’d prefer to play in the fall of 2021 instead of an abbreviated spring of 2021 if given the opportunity, which the NCAA later approved by granting the extra year of eligibility.
If seniors return, there’s the question of what the NCAA is requiring academic-wise because they are in fact student-athletes.
Would they be forced to go to grad school? Could they take undergrad classes still? How many classes would they have to be enrolled in to remain eligible?
“All those things are still directions that we need to get from the NCAA because that plays a part in it, too,” Haslam said. “They’re all really good questions and ones right now we don’t have all the answers to.
“If you’re trying to get all these student-athletes into master’s programs, they’re not going to stay in the master’s program the entire time and finish. Some might, but they probably won’t. So, are you just taking up a seat to get somebody in a master’s program just to get them in there? Is that fair on the academic side? All those things are spinning in your head.”
Room for returners?
While the returning football seniors don’t count on NCAA roster limits, participation still must be considered in following Title IX guidelines.
Montana has to first give all female seniors the opportunity to return, which is already granted by the NCAA, and find out how many want to come back. That's because the prong of the Title IX three-prong test UM uses in offering athletic opportunities is accommodating the interests of the underrepresented sex, which in UM’s case is females.
“You just don’t want your participation numbers to be so skewed or you’re turning away females at the expense of keeping males,” Haslam said.
After Montana figures out the total number of female athletes for next year, it will have a better grasp on the number of males it can support so the inflated roster sizes, allowed by the NCAA for one year, aren't too unbalanced.
Then, the scholarships distributed to all student-athletes must be significantly close to the participation rate between male and female athletes regardless of whether the funds used are public or private.
“We have a delicate-but-important balance to achieve,” said Jean Gee, Montana’s senior woman administrator and senior associate athletic director for student affairs and compliance, who also serves as the department’s Title IX liaison.
Aside from Title IX, there are also logistical concerns to bringing back every football player. UM has 104 players and would have 123 if all seniors return and this year’s signees are added. The Griz have 17 seniors, leaving 106 if none decide to return.
There’s still the possibility players could choose to transfer, forfeit their remaining eligibility or that incoming true freshmen are grayshirted in the fall, delaying their eligibility a year and lowering the fall 2021 roster size. On the other end, there’s the chance UM adds transfers or signs more high school seniors, though Hauck said he isn’t expecting the latter.
“Heck, we don’t have enough lockers for the guys we’ve got,” he noted.
As for managing the potentially larger-than-normal roster size, Hauck and his staff have been working on a closely held plan he wasn’t ready to divulge. The NCAA hasn’t dictated a maximum roster size, but Haslam said UM will be deciding on an allowable roster limit while balancing Title IX with logistics such as available equipment and lockers.
“In my mind, you’re still operating at 110,” Haslam said, “but we’re going to allow our coaches to make those decisions they feel are best for their team and for those student-athletes. We’re going to give them some parameters. We need to figure out what those parameters are, but then they need to make those decisions on if this player comes back but this one doesn’t.”
Funding forecast
Even though the returning seniors don’t count against the NCAA limits, the scholarships they do have next school year still must be paid by the athletic department.
Montana’s largest annual expense is scholarships, at about $5.3 million or roughly 24% of its $22.1 million in total expenses, in Fiscal Year 2019. Coaches decide who gets a scholarship and its monetary value, but now they’ll have to also stay within a dollar figure set by the athletic department.
“That’s what we’re going to do over this next year,” Haslam said. “We’re going to get a dollar amount and tell the coaches this is your dollar amount to operate within. In-state kids are going to cost you less than out-of-state. Students that are on Western Undergraduate Exchange or have some academic aid that’s not countable, that’s going to help you. But here’s your budget and you build your team the way you want to build it.”
In a normal year, Hauck has 63 scholarships to dole out as he sees fit between 85 players. There had been no monetary restrictions, but there was a suggestion to not give 63 out-of-state scholarships to students because those scholarships cost more than in-state tuition.
Following that specific dollar figure for next season started this year with Hauck signing recruits. UM’s projections for 2021 football scholarship dollar figures are about $1.96 million, down from about $1.97 million in FY19 despite having an extra class of players on the roster.
“Bobby is already a very financially savvy coach. He understands it,” Haslam said. “He’s not an outlandish over-spender. He understands budgets. He said all along, ‘Give us the number that we think we can shoot for, what our boundaries are, and we’ll build it around that.’
“He gets this side of what it takes. He does a great job of making the most of what he’s got.”
Scholarships are a cost the athletic department is required to pay. It doesn’t matter that there’s an ongoing pandemic and they didn’t generate the revenue they would during a football season.
So, the athletic department has been raising funds to help pay for scholarships in football and all sports. If Montana raises more money than it has budgeted to its coaches, then the dollar amount a team could spend on scholarships next year could be increased.
“I’d foresee that happening,” Haslam said. “I’d foresee that we’d have some private support that would allow us to move that number up from what we budget.”
If they increase the football budget for scholarships, then they’d have to proportionally increase the budget for female sports to match the male sports because of Title IX.
“We’re going to give the coaches the autonomy to figure out what you want your rosters to look like, who you want to keep, who you want on scholarship, what scholarship amounts,” Haslam said. “This will be a challenge for coaches. There’s no doubt. It’s not been done this way ever before in their careers. They’re going to have to think a lot differently too.”
Ripple effects
The NCAA’s decision to extend an extra year of eligibility will have ripple effects beyond the 2021 football season. But for how long is still unknown.
No matter how many seniors return next fall, they don’t count against the 63 scholarships, 85 players on scholarship and 110 players on the roster. So, no NCAA roster or scholarship spots will come off the books after the season while Montana still tries to add a 2022 recruiting class.
That class could potentially end up being smaller than normal and will follow an enormous 2021 freshman class that will include signees from 2020 and 2021 because of the pause in eligibility. Next year’s freshman class is 41, nearly double every other class, leading to an imbalance that Hauck said does not make for a healthy roster.
“I’ve talked to a lot of coaches around the country, and there’s a lot of people who don’t have a great two-class, 18-month plan right now,” Hauck said. “They’re just kind of flying by the seat of their pants, which is not necessarily our way.
“Our freshman class next year will have probably close to 40 people in it, which is too many. You can’t have 40 in one class and then the next year have five or something. It’s not healthy for your program. We’re going to do our best to balance those out.”
A key question is if the NCAA is going to exempt seniors from counting toward those 63, 85 and 110 numbers when each class currently in college becomes a senior, like this year.
If they do, Title IX questions, roster logistics and added scholarship costs will have to be worked through each year the NCAA provides an exemption. If there’s no exemption, UM would have to fit six years worth of recruits, instead of the normal five, into the 63, 85 and 110 numbers until this year’s true freshman class exhausts its five years of eligibility.
Most everyone in each of those classes will be going into their sixth year of college when they’re a fifth-year senior, eligibility-wise, so they’ll have to decide if they want to stay in school taking classes that long.
“Eventually, we’re going to have to be back to our number,” Hauck said. “I don’t think they’re permanently going to expand scholarship numbers. I’m assuming in a year’s time we have to be back to our scholarship allotment numbers. You’ve got to plan for that.”
