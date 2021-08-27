MISSOULA — Montana’s No. 37 legacy jersey meant the world to Jace Lewis when he received it from Jesse Sims.
It now means even more to the senior linebacker following the untimely death of Sims at 24 years old in an ATV accident over the summer.
“It’s an honor to wear it, especially now more than ever,” Lewis said. “Jesse wanted me to wear it, so it means a lot to me. I’m definitely going to cherish it and play every game for him.”
Lewis and Sims became close friends when they arrived at Montana, with Lewis admiring Sims' down-to-earth nature, generosity and hard work. They formed that bond even though they were separated by one recruiting class and Lewis was a walk-on from Class B Townsend while Sims was a full-ride scholarship player from Class A Stevensville and had been heavily recruited by Pac-12 teams.
“I feel like any Montana kid when you come into a bigger program, you kind of connect with those smaller-town kids that have that blue-collar work ethic,” Lewis said. “He saw something in me and was going to push me and bring me into the culture.”
Lewis has gone on to earn a scholarship and a starting role with the Griz. He’s been named to multiple preseason All-American lists this season while putting to use some lessons he learned from Sims, who he considered a mentor over the years.
“There’s a million things I could say: Putting the team first, working hard in the weight room, being selfless,” Lewis said. “If I’m half the guy he was, I’ll be doing something right in my life. Just try to be a nice, genuine person.”
Lewis and Sims had a special conversation when Sims decided to pass on the jersey to Lewis. The contents are too personal for Lewis to share, but it touched him and is something he’ll want to always remember.
“Everybody can work on being a better person, like Jesse was,” Lewis said. “He was an all-around great dude. He’s a guy you want your kids to be like. Just to be like him and be hard working, selfless, a leader, that’s what everyone should try to aim to be like.”
Growing up Griz
Lewis grew up watching Ryan Fetherston, Jordan Tripp and Zack Wagenmann star while wearing the No. 37 jersey.
When he got to Montana, he was teammates with Tucker Schye, who he played against in high school and who wore the legacy jersey in 2017.
“Those are some of the dudes I looked up to and aspired to be like, especially Jesse, being able to play with him and being one of his friends, too,” Lewis said.
Sims received the jersey in 2018, just as Lewis was beginning to make a bigger impact on the field. Lewis broke out alongside Buck Buchanan Award-winning linebacker Dante Olson in 2019, and it became widely believed that he’d be the next to wear No. 37 when Sims graduated.
“If you’re a Montana kid born here, graduated here, you grow up looking at that number and thinking, ‘Wow, that’s something special,’ that maybe motivates you to get that one day,” Lewis said. “Getting it from Jesse is a huge honor. It’s something that I’ll cherish forever in my life. It’s just a big honor and it’s just cool to have.”
Montana coach Bobby Hauck said he and Sims had a conversation about passing on the jersey. He said it was Sims’ desire to pass it onto Lewis.
“He did a good job deciding that Jace should wear it,” Hauck said. “Jace has improved as a player dramatically since the spring of 2018 when I first saw him. He’s got a desire to improve consistently, and that’s shown up. I’m excited for him this year. I think he’ll have a nice season.”
Lewis doesn’t expect wearing the No. 37 jersey to change him as a player or person. He’ll get to wear that jersey for the first time in a game when UM opens the season Sept. 4 at Washington.
“It’s not going to change anything,” he said. “My number was 34; it just switched. It’s not going to change how I play. I’m still going to work hard with my teammates. We’re just going to build on what we have and have a good year.”
Playing for Jesse
Montana will honor Sims prior to its home opener against Western Illinois on Sept. 11 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, athletic director Kent Haslam said.
“That was one of the more difficult, I don’t know the best way to describe it, just blows,” Haslam said of Sims’ untimely death May 29. “He was really a young guy in the prime of his life, and so close to having played here, so that was a tough one, a really tough one.
“That memorial service was difficult for me. We’ll plan to honor Jesse and continue to remember him and remember him through the 37.”
Hauck and Haslam said there wasn’t a lot of talk about retiring the No. 37 jersey in memory of Sims. Haslam feels it’ll take on even more meaning going forward aside from just representing a Montana native who exemplifies hard work and hard-nosed play, which has been the tradition since Kraig Paulson first wore the jersey in 1983 and passed it on to Tim Hauck in 1987.
“Not a lot of talk on the jersey simply because of — that number probably was part of it, but in many ways with wearing that 37 and what it means, keeping it going almost is a great way to honor him,” Haslam said.
Lewis certainly will be playing with Sims on his mind in his final season. Sims was an inspiration to him, and he hopes he can make him proud.
“Every game, I’ll play for him with that number on my back and front and with Montana on my chest,” Lewis said. “We’re all going to play for him and we’re all going to play for each other, too, like we always do.”
