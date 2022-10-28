MISSOULA — Junior year of high school was bittersweet for now-Griz senior cornerback Jayden Dawson. There were highs and lows, but the two ended up coming together for a positive outcome.
It was the year that the 5-foot-11, 183-pound cornerback realized he could be good at football. He started finding success on the field and generating college interest. But he couldn’t celebrate those victories with the man he wanted to the most.
His grandfather, who didn’t miss a single game of his at Heritage High School in Riverside, California, passed away. Described a family man who loved watching all of his grandsons play, he served as a big inspiration for Dawson.
That memory pushed him to continue working, so that there’d be more games for his grandfather to watch from above. There were games at the NAIA and then the junior college level before he joined the Griz, but now Dawson can honor his grandfather before every game on one of the biggest stages in FCS football.
“Every game I take a knee in the end zone, especially before we run out the tunnel, even if we’re at an away game,” Dawson said. “I say a prayer to him knowing that he’s watching the game for me and he’d be here if he could.”
He’s one proud grandpa if he’s seeing how far Dawson has come.
Humble beginnings
Dawson had humble beginnings before reaching Montana Grizzly status. He wasn’t always Big Sky talent. The road out of high school led him to Caldwell, Idaho where he played NAIA football for the College of Idaho.
In that 2018 season, his team lost its first five games before finishing the year with six straight wins. They didn’t qualify for postseason action, but Dawson earned second-team All-Frontier Conference honors. The Coyotes were just a step in the right direction.
“It was a dream of mine to play in front of thousands of fans,” Dawson said. “At College of Idaho I think it was maybe 1,000-2,000 fans. Being a college football player, I want to play in front of all these fans and show people what I can bring to the plate so that’s what I wanted to do.”
The next step towards that dream was Mt. San Jacinto junior college in Walnut, California. Back in his home stomping grounds of Cali, his team’s success saw an uptick at 8-3 while Dawson continued his ascension. He was once again a second-team honoree, this time in the Mountain League, after recording 50 tackles with 11 pass breakups and one interception.
However, he was just a one-year rental for the Eagles. Dawson was going to be a Division I football player at long last. Idaho State University was the destination.
Losing created a warrior
When he arrived, the 2020 fall season had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So in rare fashion, his Division I debut came in the spring, where Idaho State played a full season as opposed to other Big Sky schools like Montana, which played just two.
They went 2-4 in that time, but Dawson was panning out nicely. He earned first-team All-Big Sky honors at cornerback. With 30 tackles, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
In Dawson’s first full season, he remained productive but the team went 1-10. Week after week they put in the work, just to be disappointed by the scoreboard after 60 minutes of action. Being at the Division I level wasn’t seeming to be all it was cracked up to be.
“It’s hard going every week knowing that you’re almost there. You just need one more touchdown or one more turnover to actually get a win,” Dawson said.
There was only one way Dawson knew how to respond. It was the same thing that got him from NAIA to JUCO to Pocatello: work hard.
“Me as a person, I show up every day and every week and I’m going to get one percent better every day,” Dawson said.
Despite the team record, which had been the story most of his collegiate career, the rising corner kept earning accolades. He was All-Big Sky honorable mention in his first fall season. He was second in the Big Sky in passes defended, only behind his now-teammate Justin Ford.
He had 13 pass breakups, two interceptions and 54 tackles. Against No. 7 UC Davis, he was named Big Sky Player of the Week for logging an interception, eight tackles, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
The time had come for him to achieve his ultimate goal: FBS football. However, when he entered the portal, nobody came calling. Eventually, Sacramento State and Montana made the call, and he had to pick between the two.
“After taking a visit to Montana and after watching games and seeing the atmosphere here, it was without a question that I had to come here and play for Missoula,” Dawson said.
The joys of winning
It may not be FBS football, but it might as well be. Between the high-major allures like the game day atmosphere, the rabid fan base and Washington-Grizzly Stadium, not to mention winning, Dawson has fit right in.
Even the little things, like singing the fight song after a win, are fruits of Dawson’s labor.
“I only sang the fight song one time last year (at Idaho State),” Dawson said. “It’s different now that you can sing it every week … and our fans here, and being able to have an atmosphere and people that actually care about the program, it’s a different thing.”
Those fans have enjoyed his added depth, giving the Griz another serviceable corner across from All American Justin Ford. With Ford having built a dominant reputation, Dawson has been tested plenty on the opposite side of the field this season.
He’s produced to the tune of 24 tackles, six pass breakups, one interception and two quarterback hurries.
“Jayden has played well … he’s really competitive and he does a good job,” Hauck said. “He’s playing a position where you get challenged, that’s the way it is, and he’s done a nice job.”
Now Dawson’s grandfather, who he knows would be at every home game in Missoula if he could, can smile down at all his grandson is accomplished. And, he can claim playing an important role in it.
His support made Dawson want to achieve even more.
“To get where I’m at right now … it was because I woke up every day and decided I wanted to get better,” Dawson said. “I wanted to be better than what I was the day before. If that means working out outside for two hours, hitting the weight room, two a days, it doesn’t matter. I want to get better.”
