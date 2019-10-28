MISSOULA — Montana’s revenge tour resumes when it travels to Portland State this weekend.
The Griz avenged a 2018 loss to UC Davis in September and will have their second opportunity to heal past wounds when they face a Vikings team that upset them in Missoula.
“I think you ought to be excited to play every week; we only get 12 this year, and 11 most years,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said at his weekly news conference Monday ahead of the road game at 3 p.m. MT Saturday.
“But certainly, when a team beats you the year before, they’ve got your attention. I guarantee you that.”
Montana moved up two spots to No. 8 in the STATS FCS Top 25 on Monday following its 34-17 win over Eastern Washington. The Griz improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Sky with strong play from their ground game and defense as quarterback Cam Humphrey made his first career start in place of injured starter Dalton Sneed.
“We beat them with our backup quarterback, so I think that shows a lot of progress for our football team,” Hauck said.
He added that Humphrey had a “good” performance and that Sneed will be evaluated later this week to see if he’ll be able to play against Portland State.
“Dalton will practice either Wednesday or Thursday this week, and we’ll see if he’s ready to go,” Hauck said. “That’s about where that is.”
Portland State comes in at 5-4 overall, 3-2 in the Big Sky after having its three-game winning streak snapped Saturday when Northern Arizona made a game-winning field goal. The Vikings, who lost 20-13 at SEC Arkansas, are 4-0 in Hillsboro, Oregon, a place where Hauck said he hasn’t coached because the Vikings played in downtown Portland during his previous tenure.
Montana’s home loss to Portland State last season was riddled with self-inflicted wounds. The Griz lost four fumbles, an area that’s been improved this season; the Griz have lost just four total in eight games.
The last of of those four fumbles in the 2018 meeting led to Portland State’s game-winning 52-yard field goal in the closing seconds. The Vikings, coached by Bruce Barnum, hadn’t beaten the Griz in Missoula since 1987.
“Barny’s a great dude, good friend and he does a great job,” Hauck said. “They make a lot out of a little. After our game last year, I told him I was proud of him for coming in here and getting us. We know we got our hands full. They do a nice job.”
Montana will face a unique challenge with Portland State’s flex defense, which features five or six rushers, a hybrid linebacker/safety and man coverage in the secondary. In 2018, the Vikings shut out the Griz in the first half and held them to a season-low 289 yards of total offense in the 22-20 loss that started a 2-4 close to the season, which kept them out of the playoffs.
Whether Sneed or Humphrey starts, the preparation for the Vikings’ defense won’t change much.
“I don’t think it has to do with the quarterback,” Hauck said. “We’re going to game plan ‘em and play ‘em. So, it doesn’t really have to do with the quarterback.”
Portland State leads the Big Sky in rush defense (108.6), is second in total defense (359) and is third in scoring defense (24.9). The Vikings’ 11 interceptions are the most in the conference.
Sophomore safety Anthony Adams leads the FCS with 18 passes defensed and is tied for fourth with four interceptions. Senior cornerback Deon Crayon is second in the Big Sky with nine passes defensed.
“The defense is unique,” Hauck said. “It’s like nothing we’ve seen the last couple years. That’s who they are.”
Portland State has also been strong on offense, ranking third in the Big Sky in rushing offense (212.8), fourth in scoring offense (35.4 points) and fifth in total offense (458.8). The Vikings have gained 2,214 yards on 265 passes and 1,915 yards on 399 rushes.
Quarterback Davis Alexander is sixth in the Big Sky in total offense (275.3). Running back Sirgeo Hoffman is sixth in rush yards per game (77.4) Hauck highlighted wideout Davis Koetter and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau, who he called “the best tight end I’ve seen in a while.”
"Offensively, they’re balanced, both in play call and yardage," Hauck said.
Montana and Portland State have one common opponent: Idaho State. The Griz beat the Bengals, 59-20, one week after the Bengals blew out the Vikings, 51-24.
“They just made more plays,” Hauck said of Idaho State beating Portland State. “That was kind of the way it was. Idaho State made a bunch of plays against us in the first quarter here, and then it flipped, and we made them all. So, it’ll probably come down to making a few.”
