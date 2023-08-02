PORTLAND, Ore. — Robby Hauck, a star defensive back for the Montana Grizzlies the past five seasons, has joined the Portland State coaching staff as nickelbacks coach and assistant special teams coach.

This will be Hauck's first coaching position, though he worked with the San Diego State program over the past several months. Hauck is the son of Griz head coach Bobby Hauck.

"Many people who have been around Robby have told me his football knowledge is through the roof," Vikings head coach Bruce Barnum said. "He comes from a coaching family with his dad and his uncle. Having him with Parker Henry working on special teams is a bonus. Having him working with Colin Fry on the back of the defense is a bonus.

"I haven't hired a guy fresh out of college since AC Patterson (in 2015), and AC is now our offensive coordinator. I see Robby being the same caliber as a coach in his future."

Hauck, a multiple all-Big Sky Conference and All-American selection with the Griz, was given the Doris Robinson Award this past season for being the Scholar-Athlete of the Year in FCS football. He was also a finalist for National Defensive Player of the Year.

Hauck was a three-time Academic All-American as well.

In an ironic twist, Barnum's son Cooper is a member of the Griz football team.