Goodbyes are never easy, whether written or verbal.
But nonetheless, they are inevitable in life no matter who you are.
I'm filling in this week on our Big Sky Conference football picks column as a chance to offer my goodbye to sports readers of the Missoulian. My last day is Saturday, the day you will read this Griz Game Day tab.
In the year since I moved over to Missoula from Billings, I've fallen in love with the Garden City and this job. It's allowed me to cover the Montana men's basketball team during their second straight run to the NCAA Tournament along with countless other high school and college moments around western Montana.
Luckily, I won't be going far for my new career path. I recently accepted a job in the sports department over at KPAX where I will be writing for montanasports.com, putting together video stories and anchoring the TV broadcast occasionally as well. It's an exciting but scary change as I don't have any on-camera experience.
However, in college at the University of Arizona, I had the opportunity to compile multimedia pieces together with videos, photos and interviews which is something I'm very much looking forward to doing again and was a big deciding factor in this difficult decision to leave the Missoulian. I will officially begin at KPAX on Monday.
I can't thank Bill Speltz enough for bringing me on over here in Missoula, and Frank Gogola and Kyle Houghtaling at the Ravalli Republic have been incredible coworkers and friends during my time here. Former sports editor Bob Meseroll has also been a tremendous help with his institutional knowledge on the basketball beat. These four, along with former Griz football reporter Amie Just and the rest of my coworkers at the Missoulian, have meant a lot to me and I couldn't ask for a better group to surround myself with. The work we produce everyday is tough not to be proud of and I'm grateful to have worked alongside these guys.
It's been a lot of fun to grow as a journalist in Missoula while also seeing 406mtsports.com expand from where it was when I started back in 2016 with my first post-college job when the website was just beginning. Many thanks to our executive sports editor, Jeff Welsch, who brought me into the newspaper world as a wide-eyed kid back in 2016 and for also serving as a patient mentor these past three years. The sports guys at the Billings Gazette also have my thanks and gratitude as does Lindsay Rossmiller, the 406's digital sports editor, who deserves a big thank you too for being a great coworker who has helped come up with good stories and fun ways to tell them while also becoming a close friend as well.
And of course thank you to the readers. The feedback, good and bad, has helped me grow, and it's been a joy to bring you these stories. My job never feels like a job and our readers play a huge role in that. I'm excited about this new challenge but even more ecstatic to continue telling stories about the people who live in this beautiful state.
OK, the sappy part is out of the way. And now, for the real reason you're here, let's dive into some Big Sky picks...
***
No. 18 Montana at No. 4 UC Davis: I actually picked UC Davis to upset top-ranked North Dakota State last week, and was awfully close to looking like a genius, too. The Aggies fell short, and with that in the back of their minds, I think they'll be ready when Montana comes to town for a top-20 clash. Speltz: Montana 31, Davis 28. Gogola: Montana 33, UC Davis 31. Hansen: Davis 35, Montana 30. Houghtaling: Grizzlies 30, Aggies 27.
Northern Arizona at No. 7 Montana State: NAU was my other upset pick last week that fell short when the Lumberjacks lost to ranked Illinois State. Thanks to them, I'm now tied with Gogola and Houghtaling for second. My guess is the Cats make quick work of the Lumberjacks this week in Bozeman. Speltz: Montana State 35, NAU 31. Gogola: Montana State 34, NAU 28. Hansen: MSU 38, NAU 20. Houghtaling: Bobcats 31, Lumberjacks 30.
Idaho at Northern Colorado: Idaho doomed all four of us last week when the Vandals shocked Eastern Washington. Northern Colorado has yet to win a game this year, and I don't see that changing this weekend. Speltz: Idaho 41, Northern Colorado 28. Gogola: Idaho 28, Northern Colorado 13. Hansen: Idaho 35, Northern Colorado 17. Houghtaling: Vandals 27, Bears 17.
Portland State at Idaho State: Idaho State hung tough with ranked Northern Iowa last week, losing by only a touchdown. Portland State had a valiant showing against Arkansas of the SEC to open the season, but I like ISU at home in this one. Speltz: Portland State 41, Idaho 38. Gogola: Idaho State 24, Portland State 21. Hansen: Idaho State 28, Portland State 24. Houghtaling: Vikings 34, Bengals 28
No. 9 Northern Iowa at No. 5 Weber State: Weber State's two losses have come at the hands of FBS schools by only one score (San Diego State, 6-0, and Nevada, 19-13). Northern Iowa won't be a pushover, but the Wildcats will get the job done at home. Speltz: Weber State 28, Northern Iowa 21. Gogola: Weber State 20, Northern Iowa 17. Hansen: Weber State 35, Northern Iowa 21. Houghtaling: Wildcats 23, Panthers 17.
Cal Poly at Southern Utah: This one is tough just because both teams are tough to figure out. Southern Utah's three losses have come against an FBS school (UNLV) and two ranked FCS opponents (Northern Iowa, South Dakota State). Cal Poly's two defeats were to Weber State and FBS Oregon State. I'll take the Mustangs since they at least put up a fight against the Wildcats. Speltz: Cal Poly 29, Southern Utah 28. Gogola: Cal Poly 38, Southern Utah 20. Hansen: Cal Poly 28, Southern Utah 14. Houghtaling: Mustangs 24, T-Birds 20.
