MISSOULA — Darin Greenfield’s connection to Montana will come full circle on Saturday.
The senior defensive lineman from Iowa went to South Dakota in 2015 as a walk-on for then-head coach Joe Glenn, who had guided Montana to the 2001 national championship. He’d move to a position he never played before, is now playing for his third defensive coordinator and has blossomed into a two-time All-American.
Greenfield will begin the final campaign of his unlikely success story when the Coyotes host Montana at 1 p.m. MT Saturday in Vermillion, South Dakota.
“It’s an amazing feeling, but I’ve never really fully understood the recognition that I’ve gotten. It’s national,” Greenfield told 406mtsports.com in a phone call earlier this week. “I don’t ever really want to worry about that. That takes it away from the team aspect of the game. As soon as you start worrying about individuality, that’s when the team starts to break down.”
Greenfield knew about some of the success Glenn had at Montana when he first came to South Dakota. He had forgotten about that since Glenn’s departure but recalled it when the current coaching staff internally hyped up Montana as a historic FCS program during game prep.
Coming out of high school in Iowa, Greenfield had small-school offers and was hoping to play at the highest level possible while staying close to home. He got the Division I shot when Glenn offered him a walk-on opportunity ahead of what would be his final season coaching the Coyotes.
Greenfield wouldn’t burst into the player he became until he moved from his regular linebacker spot after Glenn left. Still, he holds Glenn in high regard for giving him the opportunity and mentioned him first in the list of people he credits with helping him get to this point.
“He was a big reason why my mom and dad loved the atmosphere around here,” Greenfield said. “He was a great guy all around. He’s still in contact with me to this day. A couple weeks ago, he just sent me a message. He just wished me luck on the upcoming season.
“So, thank him for giving me a shot here.”
'Pretty relentless'
Greenfield will provide Montana’s offensive line with a test to see how much they’ve grown after a year defined by youth. Showing an ability to get into the backfield, he ranks fourth in program history with 19 sacks and sixth with 41.0 tackles for loss.
Montana coach Bobby Hauck started his evaluation of South Dakota’s defense by singling out Greenfield.
“He’s a good player,” Hauck said. “I was just kind of watching him the other day over the weekend. He reminds me of (Greg) Peach from Eastern (Washington) a few years back. That’s who he reminds me of. I don’t know if it’s just the red and white uniform, but just watching him move and how he comes out of his stance and how he’s pretty relentless trying to get to the quarterback, he’s a good player. He’s the guy that they rely on for playmaking. It starts with him.”
Greenfield and South Dakota will unveil their new defense against Montana. Run by defensive coordinator Travis Johansen, it’s been described as a “position-less defense” in which the versatility of players is meant to stop the prevalent run-pass option offense.
Greenfield acknowledged it’s been challenging to learn another defense for just one year but is eager to see the team get to test it out against an offense that’s not wearing South Dakota gear.
“It’s really fun,” Greenfield said of playing in the defense. “There’s lots of different parts that are different than what we did last year. There’s some things that are exactly the same. That’s a challenge to me as a player because I built on the things I’d already known and sometimes I was looking goofy trying to learn new techniques. But it’s just how it has to be. It’s been a really great experience.”
Nothing for granted
Greenfield came to South Dakota as a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker who had never played with his hand in the dirt. He put on 20 pounds in the weight room during his redshirt season and the new coaching staff moved to him defensive end in 2016.
“I was getting too slow almost to play linebacker, so they moved me to D-end,” he said. “That’s when I really flourished.”
Learning a new defense, Greenfield recorded four sacks and seven tackles for loss in 2016 before breaking out in 2017, being named a second-team All-American by HERO Sports, a third-team All-American by STATS and the Associated Press, and a fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele. He tallied 19.5 tackles for loss, tops in the MVFC and fifth in the nation, and nine sacks, second in the conference and 18th in the country.
Continuing to mature, Greenfield earned his first first-team All-America honor in 2018 and finished 20th in voting for the Buchanan Award, given to the top FCS defensive player. He ranked second in the MVFC with 14.5 tackles for loss and had a team-high six sacks despite playing through an injury.
South Dakota offensive coordinator Ted Schlafke, whose offense faces Greenfield in practice, has seen the signs of his potential and his growth over the years. The question to him was if he could translate that to the field on Saturdays, and Greenfield has done just that.
“He’ll ruin practice at times based on how he’s getting after the quarterback,” Schlafke said. “He has athleticism and a really good motor, and there’s a lot to be said for that.
“He makes the most of his opportunities. I don’t know that everybody does that, so that’s a quality that you notice right away with him. He doesn’t take a snap for granted, that’s for sure.”
With this being his final season, Greenfield recognized it’d be best to relish every practice, not that he’s hasn’t been pushing himself in practice before. He’s had to work hard in order to achieve the success he has heading into what he called a bittersweet final year.
Reflecting on his journey, Greenfield still shocks himself with how far he’s come.
“My mentality was I saw people on the team when I was a freshman that were All-American, All-Missouri Valley first team, and I was like I want that,” Greenfield said. “That’s what I worked for. Some people just don’t understand that there’s an unbelievable amount of work that has to be put in to get to where you want to be.”
