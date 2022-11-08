A disastrous first half doomed Montana in its season opener at Duquesne.
The Griz, who paired nine newcomers with seven returners this season, were blown out on the road Tuesday in their first game in front of a crowd after playing some closed-door scrimmages. They trailed by 26 points at halftime and went down by as many as 42 in the second half of their 91-63 loss.
The game began to get away from the Griz when Duquesne started pressuring the ball. Nine first-half turnovers led to 15 points for the Dukes, who finished the game with a 22-12 edge in points off turnovers despite the final margin evening out at 13 turnovers apiece.
"You don't know where you're at until you compete and get after it," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said in his postgame radio interview. "You don't know how tough you are until you've been in a fight. For us, I thought we got off to a decent start offensively. I don't know that we were ever defending very well. Game was close and then the pressure came. Pressure busts pipes. They forced a couple of turnovers for easy baskets, momentum, and then we never really snapped out of it.
"I own that. That’s on me. I think that I took my gas off the pedal a little too much in these weeks of preparation last week into this one after the Maroon and Silver. Just a few guys banged up, not in practice, trying to keep some guys fresh, and I think we lost our intensity those last seven days."
The Griz brought in players during the offseason to try to improve their 3-point shooting and interior presence. They shot just 38.5% (20 of 52) from the field and 30% (6 of 20) on 3-pointers.
They were outrebounded 36-23, including 28-15 on the defensive glass. Their struggles around the rim included being outscored 46-22 in the paint and having four shots blocked while not blocking any themselves.
Josh Bannan, a preseason All-Big Sky pick, led the Griz with 19 points and four assists. Dischon Thomas, a Colorado State transfer, scored 16 points and tallied a team-high seven rebounds in his Griz debut. Jonathan Brown added eighth points in his first game at UM, while newcomer Aanen Moody had five points and one assist against a team-high five turnovers.
"I just think the pace of the game was a little faster than we were mentally and physically prepared for, and that’s on me," DeCuire said.
Dae Dae Grant, a two-time All-MAC selection at Miami (Ohio), led Duquesne with 25 points and was 6 of 6 on 3-pointers. He's the only NCAA Division I player in the past 25 years to score 25 or more points without missing a field goal or free throw in a season opener, according to STATS. The Dukes shot 64.4% (38 of 59) from the floor and 41.7% (10 of 24) on 3-pointers.
Duquesne, which was picked to finish 15th out of 15 teams in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll, came into the game ranked 136th in KenPom. Montana, picked third in the Big Sky, was ranked 182nd.
The Griz were playing in one of just 10 games in the country at the NCAA Division I level on election night. They were the only Big Sky team playing after the conference went 0-8 Monday on the opening day of the season, when there were well over 100 games around the nation.
UM shot 18.2% (4 of 22) from the field while falling into a 45-19 deficit at the half. The Grizzlies’ last made field goal came with 13:16 left in the half when Brandon Whitney scored two of his seven points on a jumper to pull them within 14-12. UM was outscored 31-7 the rest of the half, with all seven points coming on free throws.
"I thought we got the shots we wanted early," DeCuire said. "I think up until the eight-minute mark we were getting decent shots. We had a lot of wide-open corner 3s. We got out of the pressure, got up the floor, got some quick shots, they just didn’t go in. When they don’t go in and you compound that with a couple turnovers and offensive rebounds, you see 10-0, 15-0 runs."
The Griz turned over the ball on back-to-back possessions in the backcourt while facing a full-court press, leading to four points and a 20-12 deficit. Another turnover led to a four-point play by Grant, and a fourth turnover led to a layup.
UM’s fifth turnover resulted in a fast break dunk that put the Griz in a 28-12 deficit and extended Duquesne’s run to 14-0. The Griz stopped the bleeding with free throws, but their deficit grew to 20-plus points at 35-14 and reached a first-half high of 26 points at 43-17.
UM fell down 50-19 in the second half before Thomas ended the field goal drought of roughly 15 minutes with a layup. The Griz wouldn’t pull any closer than 28 points and saw their deficit grow as big as 42 points, 79-37.
"I thought that we were decent early," DeCuire said of his defense. "There were a couple adjustments to be made with the high-ball screen, and when we subbed Mack (Anderson) in, we changed our coverage, and I thought that we were in a good spot. But then the pressure forced the turnovers and there was no defense for the turnovers.
"What happens is when you get on a run, the hoop gets big, and that’s what happened is three, four guys jump up and bang 3s and maybe they don’t make those shots if our defense is set and they hadn’t scored the possession before, who knows. But it just took us a long time to slow them down."
