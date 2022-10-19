MISSOULA - There are no weeks off in the Big Sky Conference as the race towards the top of the football standings is finally getting interesting. At 9 p.m. MT Saturday from Sacramento, the Montana Grizzlies (5-1) and the Sacramento State Hornets (6-0) will square off in one of the most important games of the season.
Both teams have immense opportunities to prove themselves in different capacities.
For the Griz, they'll have a chance to show that their Week 7 loss to Idaho was just a fluke. In falling to the Vandals, the first team they played with an over .500 record this season, UM fell from No. 3 to No. 7 in the national rankings.
Critics have been even louder in the aftermath, citing the Vandals' win as a primary reason that Montana isn't as good as advertised. UM will have a chance to quiet those naysayers this weekend and climb back up the conference and national rankings.
For Sac State, this will be its first game against an opponent with a winning record. Off to their best start in program history and having yet to trail in a game this season, the Hornets are being made out as one of the country's best, moving to No. 2 in the national polls.
Winning on Saturday would further validate their new position and their validity amongst the truly elite FCS programs.
Cameron Salerno, who covers Sac State for the Sacramento Bee, sat down with 406mtsports.com to give some insight on this year's Hornets.
This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
Q: Did anyone see this success coming for the team? What were expectations entering the season?
A: I would say they had high expectations because they were defending Big Sky champs. People were skeptical about last year because of their schedule that avoided some heavy weights, but Sac State proved they were solid ... I thought they would do good and I picked them to win the Big Sky again ... I wrote a column about how their offense might be best in the Big Sky and I wrote one about how this might be Troy Taylor's best team ever and that’s saying a lot. Both seasons he's coached they've won the Big Sky title ... they have a tough schedule coming up, but they’ve shown a lot of people they are for real, and they have to keep proving it.
Q: Do you think their success is sustainable?
A: I think so because of the recruits they are getting. They are tapping into Sacramento and the Northern California pipeline which is important because there is a lot of high school football talent every year. For years it was going elsewhere ... Taron Johnson who the game for the Buffalo Bills the other day, he's from Sacramento and went to Weber State ... now that they are getting top recruits, its huge. People talk about Troy Taylor leaving, and when you get good people tend to talk about other jobs, that’s just how this business works but I think its sustainable because of the culture they've built.
Q: What makes their two-quarterback system so effective?
A: They get along really well. It's easy with people who are young adults to have egos and say, 'I want to be the full time QB or be the starter,' but they’ve really embraced their roles. Dunniway is the passer and O'Hara is the run threat, but they both can do either thing. I think they both buy into their role and its incredible to see.
Q: What are the program's early thoughts regarding Saturday's game?
A: I think everyone from Sac State recognizes that this is a huge game ... they've never been on an ESPN2 broadcast. This is just a huge opportunity to show the country that Sac State is for real ... Montana is a great team with tons of success and people have said this is the game they had circled on their calendar for a long time ... I think Sacramento is a great sports town but not a lot of people have bought in attendance wise and if they keep winning games like this and showing out against great competition, people are going to come.
Q: Everyone knows the offense is good, but what's the story with their defense?
A: I look at it like this. Last season they kind of struggled, but when they played Montana and beat them, it gave them a boost of confidence like, 'Hey, we can beat a top 5 opponent.' After that they locked in but there are questions about their secondary because of yardage they’ve given up ... there are a lot of new faces, 4-5 returning starters, but mostly fresh faces ... its just going to come down to how they can do against a top opponent.
Q: What's your prediction for Saturday's game?
A: It's going to be a tough game for Sac State to win but with that being said, I'm going to go with Sac because of how they’ve played this year. It's their first real big test but I think their defense will step up. It's going to be the Sac State offense versus the Montana defense ... I'll go Sac State in a tight game, their closest game of the season ... I don't have a score.
