MISSOULA — Montana and Eastern Washington will rematch in a playoff game for just the second time in program history this week.
The Griz lost the first game of the season against the Eagles, 34-28, on Oct. 2 at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington. This time, UM hosts EWU in a second-round playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Dan Thompson, who covers Eastern Washington for The Spokesman-Review, sat down with 406mtsports.com to share an update about the Eagles.
Q: What most intrigues you about the rematch between UM and EWU, and why?
A: "I am intrigued to watch Eric Barriere play on the road against an elite defense in a great college football atmosphere. He is experienced and poised, no doubt. But he hasn’t played a game of this magnitude in front of a true road crowd: Last spring, when the Eagles lost at North Dakota State, the attendance was minimal because of the pandemic, and the 2018 national title game (also against NDSU) was at a neutral site. After the win last weekend over Northern Iowa, Barriere looked so excited, so eager to play Montana again — not in a ‘prove-it-to-them’ sort of way, but a genuine joy to keep playing. It’s hard to bet against a quarterback like that. So, I am eager to see if he can prove that a great quarterback and offense, on the road, can beat a great defense."
Q: How did the back-to-back losses to Weber State and Montana State affect the Eagles, and how were they able to overcome that after rising to No. 2 in the FCS Top 25 poll.
A: "I think it provided them with useful experience in close football games. Coaches and players have talked about how they are 3-2 in games decided by a touchdown or less, and how that has reminded them just how much the fundamentals matter. I think we saw some of that experience pay off against Northern Iowa in a game where both teams squandered opportunities, but in the end, the Eagles made more plays in big spots, on both sides of the ball. They looked excellent against UC Davis — that was Pat McCann’s first game as interim offensive coordinator after Ian Shoemaker resigned — and since then they’ve shown confidence and versatility on offense that seemed to be absent for key stretches of those two losses."
Q: EWU's defense is giving up an average of 19 points over the past three games after allowing 27.6 through the first nine games, so why and how have things changed?
A: "One notable difference is that Jack Sendelbach has played the last three games after missing the entire Montana State game and the end of the Weber State game the week before that. I don’t think all of us appreciated just how valuable the senior linebacker was and is to the defense. It’s not unreasonable to say that if he were healthy then, the Eagles would have won one of those games and we’d be talking about a rematch this weekend at Roos Field. While it’s not simply because of Sendelbach, the Eagles’ run defense has also been much better lately, too. This is not an elite defense, but it is a formidable and opportunistic one that has forced 23 turnovers in 12 games."
Q: EWU's offense is averaging 30.6 points over the past five games after putting up 54 on average through the first seven games, so why and how have things changed?
A: "The biggest difference, simply, is the quality of the opposing defenses. As it turned out, Southern Utah, Northern Colorado and Idaho were among the worst teams in the Big Sky (Eastern didn’t play 1-7 teams Idaho State and Cal Poly). Since it played those teams, Eastern's offense has corrected to the mean. That doesn’t mean the Eagles aren’t still prolific. But they’ve had to work a little harder to get their yards. In some ways they are playing better, too: Since a three-turnover game against Weber State, Eastern has given away the ball just once in its last four games. And the return of senior running back Tamarick Pierce (34 carries, 162 yards) has given them a nice complement to Dennis Merritt (186 for 853 yards)."
Q: What's your score prediction for this game, and why?
A: "The circumstances don't favor Eastern here, considering the short week and the rest that the Grizzlies have had. But I think the win in early October gave the Eagles a ton of confidence, their defense is playing as well as it has all year, and in big games, great players step up. Barriere will be the best player on the field Friday, so I’ll say the Eagles win this one, 31-24."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.