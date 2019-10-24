MISSOULA — Montana tries to bounce back from its first loss to an FCS team when it hosts Eastern Washington at noon Saturday in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The 10th-ranked Griz (5-2, 2-1) suffered a 49-22 loss to Eastern Washington in their most recent game. The unranked Eagles (3-4, 2-1) are coming off their bye week.
406mtsports.com caught up with Ryan Collingwood, the Eastern Washington beat writer for the The Spokesman Review, to talk about this year’s Eagles team and the outlook for the game, which will be broadcast on Root Sports.
***
Q: What's the vibe around Eastern Washington coming off the bye week with a 3-4 record and some poor losses? How much of the slow start can be attributed to losing 25 seniors, how much is injuries and what other factors play into it?
A: This is a team that still believes it can win out and earn a potential berth to the FCS playoffs, an outlook boosted by a recent 54-21 rout of Northern Colorado and two weeks of rest because of the bye. It's approaching its next five games like the playoffs. One more loss would cement a postseason absence.
EWU returned most of its primary components on offense, but defense and special teams are where the loss of 25 seniors has hurt, especially at cornerback and the loss of Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year Jay-Tee Tiuli in the front. Kicker and punter Roldan Alcobendas was arguably the best FCS kicker/punter combo in the country last year, too, and his void has also been felt. Losing defensive coordinator Jeff Shmedding to Boise State and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder to North Texas are also factors as EWU has adjusted to different schemes.
As far as injuries are concerned, the loss of its best linebacker, Chris Ojoh, hurts, but that's it. Some guys have missed games and returned, but right now Ojoh is the major void. It isn't like last season, where about a dozen contributors went down. EWU's depth at running back took a big hit with the loss of Dennis Merritt in Week 2 and the slow knee recovery of Tamarick Pierce, but it still has one of the best backs in the league in Antoine Custer and a capable No. 2 back in true freshman Silas Perreiah.
Q: What does EWU's offense tend to run in terms of style of play and run-pass balance? How would you evaluate the play of quarterback Eric Barriere this season after leading the Eagles to a runner-up finish in 2018?
A: They've done a potpourri of things under first-year offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker, running it 297 times and chucking it 289. It still fancies itself a physical, balanced unit that's capable of throwing it all over the yard or running straight at defenses behind a very experienced offensive line. EWU head coach Aaron Best said two weeks ago that this club is still searching for its offensive identity. It's scored in bunches and also had a few dry spells.
Barriere is still one of the most electrifying QBs at the FCS level, but he's playing differently this year, throwing more from the pocket and running less. With the substantial drop-off from him and the backup QBs this year, you can understand why they'd try to protect him. He isn't running as much RPO as last season, when he would attack defenses with his legs and punish them with with his arm after breaking containment. There are stretches in games where EWU is playing like last season, and buzzing up the field with Barriere playing a more improvised style. Then there's times when they're really slowing it down with a series of runs and/or pocket passing to a productive receiver group that lacks the consistent home-run threat Nsimba Webster provided last season. It's hard to gauge, really, but EWU appears to be at its best when Barriere is let loose.
Q: What can Montana expect to see out of the Eagles' defense? Which areas has the defense excelled and where is it still working to improve after struggling early?
A: It's base has been a 4-2-5 with senior linebacker safety Dehonta Hayes and senior linebacker Jack Sendelbach flying to the football. It's third in the league in forced turnovers and has improved in recent weeks but hasn't always applied adequate pressure on quarterbacks. And, like Montana (314 passing yards allowed per game), EWU's secondary is giving up a lot (274 passing yards a game).
Q: What are the main position battles or matchups you'll be watching from an EWU point of view? What do the Eagles have to do to win?
A: I am curious to see how Griz stud linebacker Dante Olsen does against EWU's running game. He's all over the place. For EWU to win, it will need to rattle quarterback Cam Humphrey in his first Division I start and not allow him to have any time to operate on EWU's young cornerbacks.
Q: What's your score prediction for the game? Why?
A: Two weeks ago, I thought this would be a slam-dunk win for Montana, which held the hot hand and confidence before getting rolled at Sacramento State and appearing to have lost its QB this week due to injury. I thought Sneed's toughness and moxie made the Griz offense go. EWU has been very inconsistent on the road this season and has yet to a win a game away from Roos Field, but I believe it can move the ball on Montana's struggling secondary and take advantage of a QB making his first start in a tough rivalry game. EWU 42, Montana 34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.