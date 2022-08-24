MISSOULA — Outside expectations are high for the Montana football team in 2022.
The Griz enter the season ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. If they live up to their billing, they should be making their first FCS playoff semifinal appearance in over a decade.
To get a national perspective on the FCS, 406mtsports.com caught up with Kevin Marshall, the host of the FCS Nation radio show.
Q: North Dakota State is ranked No. 1 again in the preseason poll. What should fans in Montana know about them?
A: North Dakota State is North Dakota State. They’re going to do everything well again. They’re not especially sexy. They run the ball, play good defense and have solid special teams. They’ve done that better than anybody else nine out of the last 11 years. I don’t expect any different from the Bison. They’re not a team that goes out and commits a bunch of mistakes, a bunch of penalties, puts the ball on the ground. They don’t beat themselves, you’ve got to beat them.
When you look at their QB, Cam Miller, they brought in transfers and basically tried to have those guys win the job. In this day and age, where it’s really easy for a young man if things aren’t particularly going his way to enter the transfer portal and try it again somewhere else, it’s hard not to admire a kid who has stayed there and beat out everybody who they’ve brought in to replace him.
Q: If Montana lives up to its expectations, the Griz might see South Dakota State deep in the playoffs. Why are the Jackrabbits ranked No. 2?
A: Quarterback Mark Gronowski is back from that injury he suffered in the spring national championship game. You would think losing someone like Pierre Strong Jr. that maybe the running backs wouldn’t be as good, but they plug in Isaiah Davis. With Davis being healthy, I don’t believe they’d miss a beat in the running back situation. Kind of like Montana State, replacing guys who made a lot of starts on the offensive line.
This year in FCS just isn’t, ‘Well, let’s see who’s going to sort out to lose to North Dakota State in Frisco.’ I think there’s five to six teams in the country who, depending upon the playoff draw, depending on how the regular season goes, that can get to Frisco and can give NDSU all they want, and if a couple things go their way, maybe hoist the title down there in Frisco, Texas, on the seventh of January.
Q: Maybe one of those teams is No. 5 Missouri State. How has Montana native Bobby Petrino been able to turn the Bears into a contender?
A: You don’t want to say it’s just the transfer portal, but that’s helped. And you don’t want to point a finger at the head coaches there in the past and say they were incompetent. But Missouri State has everything you need to be a successful national contender in FCS football. A name like Bobby Petrino, it energized the fan base, it energized Springfield, Missouri, it’s energized that entire university, recruiting picked up. It became a destination for players who either were unhappy elsewhere or just wanted to go play for that guy. It’s been a huge boon for them.
I think the best thing that happened to them, it wasn’t a hugely successful spring season, but that allowed Bobby Petrino to have that dry run, see what they had, what they needed to go and get. The playoffs ended in a way they didn’t want last year against Tennessee-Martin, a weird day, bad weather, no excuses for Missouri State. That’s a good football team.
Q: Who are the teams to know in the Colonial Athletic Association with James Madison now in the FBS?
A: A lot of people are high on Delaware. The entire subdivision is better when Delaware is good. They have a new coach, Ryan Carty, never been a head coach before. He’s going to walk right into a pressure cooker there where expectations are extremely high. Another team to keep an eye on is Villanova and another team to be mentioned is Richmond.
Richmond brings in quarterback Reece Udinski, who led VMI to the SoCon title in the spring, their first conference title since 1977, and guess who comes with him, his favorite wide receiver, Jakob Herres, who would play for anybody in this country as the No. 1 wide receiver. I think Richmond is going to be a team that can go a long way in the playoffs if they can get there. It’s pretty wide open in the CAA. I think this entire subdivision is as wide open as it has been in a long, long time.
Q: Who are some of those other FCS teams capable of making postseason runs?
A: East Tennessee State is a team out of the Southern Conference that can give people a lot of trouble. Last year they went to NDSU and did not get whipped physically. Now, head coach Randy Sanders retired, so they have a new coach, George Quarels, who was the offensive coordinator at Furman, which wasn’t exactly lighting the scoreboard up. Whether ETSU is a contender will depend upon how stubborn he is. If you go into a place where you have a lot of talent and try to fix something that isn’t broke, then you’re going to have a problem.
A lot of people are also really high on Stephen F. Austin. They’re going to be a physical football team. They’ve recruited extremely well. Kennesaw State is going to give people problems if they can get there. This will be the first time in a long time where Kennesaw’s conference season is more than just a preparation for the playoffs. In the Big South, they weren’t challenged that much, but this new league they’re in, the ASUN, when you’re talking about Eastern Kentucky and other tough teams in that league, it’s not going to be a cakewalk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.