MISSOULA — Montana is continuing to climb up the national ladder since the return of head coach Bobby Hauck in 2018.
The Griz are heading into this season ranked as high as No. 9 in multiple FCS polls, but there's still more rungs to climb. They're still trying to win their first Big Sky title since 2009, make their first trip to the FCS title game since 2009 and win their first national title since 2001.
To get a national perspective on the FCS, Big Sky, Montana and Montana State, 406mtsports caught up with Hero Sports Senior FCS Analyst Sam Herder.
***
Q: Who are the legitimate national title contenders, and who are the top dark horse teams?
A: I think there's an obvious Tier 1 heading into this season with Sam Houston, South Dakota State, James Madison and North Dakota State. Tier 2 isn't far behind with teams like Montana, Montana State, Weber State, Southern Illinois and Delaware. As far as sleepers, or teams outside of the top two tiers, watch out for Monmouth or even Sacramento State, who has a favorable schedule.
Q: How does the Big Sky stack up against other FCS conferences, and has the opinion of the league changed after its teams went winless in the opening round of the spring 2021 playoffs?
A: I'd say the Big Sky is the second-best conference behind the Missouri Valley Football Conference. I don't think the perception of the Big Sky has changed a ton from a disappointing spring playoff showing, especially with the Montana schools and Sac State not playing. But when the multi-time Big Sky champ (Weber State) loses a home playoff game to the No. 5 MVFC team (Southern Illinois), that doesn't help shift the narrative in the Big Sky's favor of becoming the top FCS conference.
Q: What will it take for a Big Sky team to end Weber State's run atop the league, and do you even think the Wildcats are the favorite this year?
A: The Big Sky title will most likely be shared again this year, so knocking Weber State off twice will need to be done so they don't win at least a share of it. Weber's schedule is pretty favorable, getting UC Davis and Montana State at home, while trips to EWU and Idaho State will be tough. I think they go 7-1 in conference play, which will probably be good enough to win a share of the title.
Q: What is the national view of Montana heading into year three under Bobby Hauck, and how possible is it in today's world for the Griz to recapture the stature they had in 2009 before Hauck left?
A: While Griz fans get a lot of flack for being the "Texas of the FCS" or always living in the past, the reality is most fans outside of Montana State and media want to see Montana be good. When programs like Montana, Delaware, and Sam Houston are good, that's good for the FCS. The national view of Montana is it will be a major factor in the national title picture, but I don't see many, or anyone really, outside of Montana predicting the Griz to win the national title this year. Montana has a good shot to make the semifinals, and from there, anything can happen. We'll see if they are ready to threaten the Tier 1 teams in December. It will be tough for Montana to be as dominant as it was in the 2000s, but they have everything they need to consistently be a top 5 FCS team.
Q: How has the national perception of Montana State changed since Jeff Choate's departure, and what do you think Brent Vigen is capable of accomplishing there?
A: I don't think the perception has changed much, if at all. Especially since MSU hired a familiar name in FCS circles. For how great of a job Choate and his staff did, they either had an inability to scout QB talent or develop QB talent ... or maybe both. Vigen brings in a great QB pedigree. Plus, he knows how to win at the FCS level. He knows how to make the most of FCS-level resources, something FBS coordinators with no FCS experience have a hard time adjusting to. If the Bobcats can get consistent QB play and have a downfield passing attack that threatens defenses, they can break through the ceiling they hit in the playoffs in recent years.
