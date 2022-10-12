MISSOULA - Fresh off a bye week, the Montana Grizzlies (5-0) are back home for a Week 7 matchup against the Idaho Vandals (3-2), with the winner set to claim the Little Brown Stein.
This contest will serve as the teams' 88th all-time meeting in the series, with the team from Moscow, Idaho leading 55-30-2. However, UM has won every matchup since 2000.
With this contest, the still third-ranked Griz open up a tough three-game slate that will speak volumes about their chances at reaching Frisco in January. Idaho presents the first challenge as a young, up-and-coming team that has been improving week-over-week.
They are currently riding a three-game winning streak after starting the season 0-2.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. MT Saturday, where Washington-Grizzly stadium will host its second-consecutive sold out crowd.
Trevan Pixley, who covers Idaho for the Lewiston Tribune in Lewiston, Idaho, sat down with 406mtsports.com to give some insight on this year's IU team.
Q: With Idaho having been down in recent years, are fans starting to buy back in? Is the excitement surrounding the program tangible?
A: Fan interest has been their biggest highlight so far. The team has been a doormat since it rejoined the Big Sky and kind of been a doormat dating back to their anomaly year in 2016 where they won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, but before that they were getting stepped on. Their last win was the first time since 2009 they’ve won three in a row. The fact that they can achieve those small feats, they have a dedicated fan base that is excited and it shows up in attendance. In their homecoming game versus lowly Northern Colorado, 10,000 people showed up. If you know anything about Idaho teams in the past, there were not that many people in attendance before Jason Eck (first-year head coach).
Q: What’s been working for them during this three-game winning streak?
A: As simple and easy as it sounds, not turning the ball over and possessing it and getting turnovers on defense. It sounds like such a football cliché but Gevani McCoy hasn’t turned it over since Week 1. They average something upwards of 30 minutes of possession time on offense and they have a +8 turnover margin. Talk about three things you need to win on any level and they are hitting on all three.
Q: Considering other Big Sky top teams, are they in that same tier with Montana, Montana State, Sacramento State and Weber State or are they beneath them and why?
A: They are on their way but not there. This game against Montana is a good measuring stick. In Eck’s press conference he said they need to play near perfect to beat those guys and that’s 100 percent factual. They have to do everything right to beat a team like Montana and until maybe they can play 70-80 percent of their best to bet a team like Montana, then they aren’t a top FCS team or Big Sky team.
Q: How is first-year head coach Jason Eck and how do the guys respond to him?
A: It’s night and day from Petrino (Paul), completely different. We had this conversation in our office the other day, how teams have a face of the program or franchise and the face of Idaho is Jason Eck. He came in and turned it around and guys are responding and when you ask players questions that don’t relate to Jason, they always relate it back to what he’s done for the program in such a short amount of time.
Q: Is redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy as good as he appears?
A: Yes, he’s gotten better every single week and hasn’t throw an interception since their first game against Washington State and that’s a good secondary. I would say that he’s a game manager. He doesn’t win games for them but doesn’t lose games for them for them. He does the right things. It’s crazy that he’s a redshirt freshman because if this is just the start I’m excited to see where he’s at three years from now.
Q: What’s your prediction for Saturday’s game?
A: I think this game goes one of two ways. Idaho wins in a thriller or Montana blows the doors off of them and I think Idaho is one year out from that so I’ll go Montana 40, Idaho 24.
