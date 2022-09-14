MISSOULA — Montana will create some history this Saturday when it plays Indiana State for the first time.
The third-ranked Grizzlies (2-0) will be heading to Terre Haute, Indiana, for their final nonconference game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT) Saturday. The Sycamores (1-1) play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and have never faced a Big Sky team.
Todd Golden, the Indiana State beat writer for the Tribune-Star newspaper in Terre Haute, sat down with 406mtsports.com to share his insight into the Sycamores.
Q: How has the team and community handled the death of two football players in a single-vehicle crash right before the season?
A: It's been tough. You've had the expected things, a vigil and a moment of silence before the opener, but this tragedy isn't going to go away. Part of the sadness of it is that the players who died were barely here (true freshmen) and never played a game. No one, apart from teammates who played the same position, really got to know them.
Q: How has Indiana State stacked up to the rest of the MVFC under Curt Mallory, and what is the outlook for this season?
A: The Sycamores were 3-5 in the MVFC a year ago. The pandemic was disruptive as ISU opted out of playing in the spring of 2021. Part of ISU's problem is that the quarterback position hasn't been solid since 2018. Also? This roster is young with several first-year starters. In the MVFC? That means you're likely to struggle.
Q: What can Montana expect to see from Indiana State’s offense, especially now that WR Dante Hendrix is back?
A: Hendrix helps a lot as a downfield target, but there is ambiguity at the quarterback spot. ISU played three QBs against Purdue. Not that one was benched for another, but depending on game situation, one or the other came into the game and then one of the other two returned. ISU's running game is OK, but the uncertainty at the QB spot, as well as some inexperience in the line, casts a pall.
Q: What have you learned about Indiana State’s defense through two games?
A: Two totally different opponents make it hard to read. Against North Alabama, ISU had eight sacks and displayed a gang-tackling mentality that was impressive. However, Purdue did what it wanted and picked on ISU's inexperienced corners. ISU is using a 4-3 scheme this year and I do think that's tailored well to their talent.
Q: What’s your score prediction for this game and why?
A: MVFC teams tend to do decent in their home games in this MVFC-Big Sky series. That said? ISU picked the wrong year to have a very solid Montana team on their schedule. As good as Lucas Johnson is for the Grizzlies, it's the Montana defense that concerns me. ISU's offense didn't need to see a team that's only given up seven points so far. I'd say Montana wins 27-10.
