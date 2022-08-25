MISSOULA — Realignment has dominated headlines as premier NCAA programs have continued to move from conference to conference.
Last year, it was Oklahoma and Texas announcing they would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. The shock waves hit closer to Montana when USC and UCLA jolted the world in June with the news that they would be going from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.
University of Montana athletic director Kent Haslam, who enters his 11th season, sat down with 406mtsports.com to catch up about the current state of conference realignment.
Q: Concerning realignment, how does your headspace now compare to this time last year?
A: It certainly feels a lot more uneasy. I think anyone who tells you that they know what’s going to happen isn’t telling you the truth. While all those other conference realignments eventually trickle down and hit us, the one that happened in the Pac-12 is far closer to home. There are only three Division I football-playing conferences out west, and we’re one of those three, and so geographically that shift in the Pac-12 has a better chance to impact us.
Now, there’s no plans for us to do anything. I think it’s unwise to do anything quickly, especially with the NCAA transformation committee not done with their work. I do think if your head’s not on a swivel right now in college athletics, then you’re in trouble. I think you’ve got to keep your eyes open, you’ve got to keep paying attention to what’s happening. We don’t want to act hastily just to do something. There’s a lot of uneasiness. You wonder who you can trust. Right now, we feel good about where we’re at, relationships that we have and rivalries we’ve built.
Q: What changes can still potentially come from the transformation committee?
A: There are minimums set to be a Division I institution in the form of what you must spend on scholarships, what you must spend on trainers, what you must spend on support for student-athletes, what your total budget may be. Out of that, what happens? Are there three subdivisions of Division I football? Do the bowl games continue to happen? Does the Power Five break off and run football themselves? All those things will have trickle down effects to what happens for every Division I institution. Understanding what those recommendations are and then finding your place in whatever those tiers might be is critical.
Q: Could those changes include how many sports a school has to offer?
A: To be an FBS institution, you have to sponsor 16 sports. We sponsor 15. If the requirements go away, that completely changes what you’re looking at as far as being in a certain subdivision. If that number goes up, then there’s a much larger financial commitment. Say they up it to 18. Ok, we have to add three sports plus all the scholarships that go with being an FBS institution. That’s a lot of revenue, a lot of income, a lot of money that it’s going to take to make that move. Right now, it’s difficult to make any decisions when you’re not sure what the rules are.
Q: What do you think the future structure of college football might be?
A: I don’t even want to predict. The goal is to make sure you’re in a position as an institution where you’re attractive to others who look like you. You want to make sure you’re competing at the very highest level you can that is sustainable and financially viable and connects with your fan base so that your fan base doesn’t get lost in all that. I think that’s what’s been missed during this whole discussion is the people who support us, who buy tickets, who sit on their coach and watch games, who buy t-shirts and season tickets, how it impacts them has been lost in this whole discussion in many cases.
Q: What does the athletic department do to best position itself for any future opportunities?
A: You make sure you’ve got great coaches leading your programs and recruiting top-notch student-athletes. You focus on remaining competitive at the level we’re at right now. We’re in a game where we have gigantic scoreboards for a reason. Then, make sure you stay connected to those constituents that support you, whether that be your fan base, students, season ticket holders, campus community, government officials. Those are people who are helping support what you do. Then you got to stay lock step with the institution. What does the institution want to be? Who does the institution want to be affiliated with? We are here to support the overall mission of the University of Montana, so we can’t get distracted and sidetracked from that.
Q: Who are the decision makers when it comes to realignment?
A: We’re governed by a board of regents that has a commissioner of higher education. That board of regents and commissioner oversee all our four-year institutions in the state. We all report up to the same board of regents. The commissioner of higher education is going to be involved in all those decisions. These are the types of decisions you don’t just make with me sitting in my office. It’s consulting certainly the president and the president consulting with the commissioner of higher education. The commissioner reports to the board of regents, who are appointed by the governor.
Q: How much say do boosters have?
A: They certainly have influence. And they always have influence in what you do in college athletics. Boosters and fans are key to what you do. You ask them to invest, so when you ask them to invest, they give you their money and they give you their advice. That’s part of what happens. Boosters are certainly influential, but the job of the athletic director and the president is to make sure we understand the dynamics of what that decision means long term.
