MISSOULA — Northern Arizona turned some heads earlier this season when it upset FBS Arizona on the road.
The Lumberjacks became the fourth Big Sky team to beat an FBS foe this season and just the second to beat a Power Five team. They joined Montana, which beat FBS Washington, which plays in the Pac-12 with Arizona.
But NAU then turned around and lost at Northern Colorado the week after upsetting the Wildcats. That's been the story of the Lumberjacks' season: the up-and-down nature of their play.
Eric Newman, who covers NAU for the Arizona Daily Sun, sat down with 406mtsports.com to share a look inside the Lumberjacks program.
Q: What’s the vibe around this NAU team now with five losses and seemingly out of playoff contention, and what are they playing for, what is their motivation still?
A: "The vibe around NAU football this week is simply that the Lumberjacks want to finish the season on a high note. They know there is little to no chance of making the playoffs, but a winning record is still potentially in play."
Q: What has the quarterback situation been this year, why did they play four Saturday, and what do you expect it look like this week against UM?
A: "Freshman RJ Martinez had established himself as the starting QB recently but was banged up on Saturday. Backup Jeff Widener also took a big hit and was out after a drive, and Keondre Wudtee did not play up to standard, bringing in Niko Haen for his first snaps in his college career. I truly have no idea who will start this weekend under center."
Q: What have been the biggest surprises this season and what have been the most unexpected struggles on each side of the ball?
A: "The biggest surprise has been the production of freshman running back Kevin Daniels, who has become the real bell-cow back of recent. Defensively, the Lumberjacks have been really injured in their defensive backfield. Safety Morgan Vest has been a stalwart, but the players around him have rotated a lot."
Q: How would you evaluate the job Chris Ball has done as head coach now in his third year, and what do you think the potential of the NAU program is with him at the helm?
A: "I think coach Ball has done a good job with this team. They’re really young, with scattered sixth-year seniors in spots, and really appear to be in a building mode right now."
Q: What’s your score prediction for this game, and why?
A: "Montana wins by 10, but it depends on QB from NAU, and who is going to be ready."
