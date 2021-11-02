MISSOULA — Northern Colorado is exceeding expectations in coach Ed McCaffrey's first season as Montana travels to Greeley, Colorado, for their matchup at noon Saturday at Nottingham Field.
The Bears are in ninth place in the Big Sky standings with a 3-6 overall record and 2-4 mark in league games. They were picked to finish 12th out of the 13 teams by the media and were predicted to end up 13th by the coaches.
Jadyn Watson-Fisher, who covers UNC for the Greeley Tribune, sat down with 406mtsports.com to share her insight into the Bears.
Q: What's the vibe around UNC with a 3-6 record in Ed McCaffrey's first year, and how might that have changed after nearly upsetting league-leading Sacramento State last week?
A: "It's split between people who wanted a winning season right off the bat and those who are happy they've won more than two games. I think people have a little bit more hope after the game because things finally started to come together."
Q: What made the Bears' outing against Sac State one of their most well-rounded performances, and how close were they to actually pulling off the upset?
A: "The offense made the difference. Defense and special teams have been relatively consistent, despite some changes in the lineup due to injuries and COVID, but the offense hasn't been able to get rolling. Dylan McCaffrey connecting on passes and the ball carriers finding room or powering through defenders helped them get into a rhythm."
Q: How would you describe Ed McCaffrey's philosophy/style of play in each phase of the game: offense, defense and special teams?
A: "Is it a cop out to say I don't think he has different philosophies or styles? He always says he wants the team to show up, work hard, play fast and have fun, and he seems to have imparted that on the players."
Q: What have been the biggest surprises with this team, and what are still the biggest questions that need to be answered?
A: "The defense has surprised just about everyone, I think, including Greeley mayor John Gates. It has a lot of room for improvement, but its ability to keep the team in the game and provide opportunities has been huge this season. In previous seasons, the defense was why the team lost. Those guys don't carry quite as much of the burden this time around.
"The biggest question has to be whether the offense can continue to build on the last couple of weeks. It's made important strides, but it's struggled most of the season with getting down the field and connecting on passes. The team has to be more consistent on that for people to have confidence in the offense again."
Q: What's your score prediction for this game, and why?
A: "We'll say 25-20 in favor of Montana. I think after last week, for both teams, UNC can keep up with the Griz, but Montana will want to avenge its near loss."
