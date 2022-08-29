MISSOULA — Northwestern State heads into the football season with six new assistant coaches and coordinators, which is significant turnover for a staff that has a fifth-year head coach.
The Demons experienced more change Aug. 21 when their offensive coordinator abruptly resigned for personal reasons. Before that alteration, they were picked to finish fifth in the eight-team Southland Conference preseason poll after going 3-8 overall and 3-5 in conference last year.
Patrick Netherton, the Northwestern State “Voice of the Demons” play-by-play announcer, sat down with 406mtsports.com to provide insight into NSU ahead of Montana's season opener 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Q: Where is this program at in its evolution heading into head coach Brad Laird’s fifth year?
A: This is actually a fascinating question. It’s a team that feels like the talent level has gotten better over the last several years, but the results haven’t necessarily followed. In the spring ‘21 shortened season, they went 1-5 with four of the five losses by one possession, so there was optimism. The fall ‘21 season didn’t pay off that optimism, but they won two of three at the end. Now with six new coaches and a huge influx of transfers, it’s hard to tell if this will be a reset of some kind or an evolution of taking that next step to produce more wins.
Q: What are the internal expectations for this team and how do those compare to the external expectations?
A: Internal expectations are usually high, and this feels like another year of that. The talent level is very good, albeit new and unproven, and there is a lot of fresh blood within the coaching staff. External expectations are muted with a bit of wait and see. I think folks are cautiously optimistic, but with so many new faces, it’s hard to be optimistic like you would with a veteran, established club that has been winning.
Q: What do you believe the identity of this team will be given that there are so many new coordinators and assistant coaches on staff?
A: One word: Aggressive. The new coordinators on both sides are aggressive. Beau Blair — who is taking over for OC Cody Crill, who resigned for personal reasons a few weeks ago — is an aggressive play caller who believes in tempo and attacking. Weston Glaser, the new DC, is a protege of former Demon coach Scott Stoker, who was the coach for the last two playoff games at Montana and who believed in pressuring the QB and attacking the opposing offense. That’s what Glaser also believes in. So, expect to see aggressive schemes on both sides.
Q: What are the anticipated strengths of the team and what are still your biggest question marks?
A: I think defense will be a strength in the early going. They have talent, with both DEs being all-conference performers who I think will put up big numbers in the new scheme. The DBs, especially the corners, are very good as well. Offense will be the biggest question, with a new QB taking over out of the portal and some OL movement, plus the two biggest skill position threats are coming back off an injury (RB Scooter Adams) and sitting out a year (WR Javon Antonio).
Q: Who are the key players to know on offense, defense and special teams?
A: On offense, RB Scooter Adams averaged 113 yards per game and 8 yards per carry in spring ‘21, but he only played in four games in the fall due to injury. WR Javon Antonio averaged over 100 yards receiving per game in spring ‘21 but sat out the fall. QB Miles Fallin is a Kansas transfer who played in three games in 5 years at KU but was named the starter at NSU.
On defense, DE Isaiah Longino had 9.5 sacks in the fall. DE Jomard Valsin led the team in tackles in the spring and fall ‘21 seasons. CB Shemar Bartholomew has nine career interceptions despite not having played a full season in his career.
On special teams, punter Scotty Roblow has gotten progressively better and has become a real weapon with more consistency. Kicker Eddie Godina hit just 50% of his FGs in two years, but there have been an unusually high number of kicks blocked.
