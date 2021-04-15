MISSOULA — Montana returns to the football field for a potentially more competitive game than its spring season opener when it hosts Big Sky Conference foe Portland State at 11 a.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The teams have split their two games since Bobby Hauck returned to UM in 2018. Portland State and coach Bruce Barnum won in Missoula in 2018, and the Griz returned the favor with a road win in Hillsboro, Oregon, in 2019.
To get some more insight into Portland State, 406mtsports.com caught up with Vikings sports information director Mike Lund.
***
Q: What's the mood around the PSU football team this spring, especially with getting to play a game?
A: There is no doubt there has been tremendous energy in spring practice this year. Everyone has really been grateful to come back and finally get to work out and practice again. Keep in mind, most PSU teams were not even allowed back to campus until January. The football team didn’t start workouts until late January, so it had been more than 10 months since they had even seen one another.
There is still a lot of social distancing and precautions taking place. It was kind of funny, and a little sad, that at the end of a few practices Coach Barnum told the players to walk around the field and introduce themselves to the new players they had been practicing with, especially between offense and defense. When it was announced they were going to play a real game, the motivation to get back to game shape was even greater.
Q: UM and PSU have had a couple fun battles between Hauck and Barnum in recent years; would you consider this a rivalry game from the Vikings' view?
A: I don’t think this is a rivalry game. We all know Montana’s true rival is Montana State. I think it is a respect game for us as much as anything. Everyone here knows the history of Montana football, how important it is to compete well, and the value of a win over the Griz. We definitely made a lot of folks happy with the win in 2018.
Q: Who are the top returners as well as newcomers, transfers or players back from injury who could potentially make a big impact?
A: Davis Alexander is primed to have a great senior season. His junior campaign was pretty impressive (3,445 total yards, 30 total touchdowns). Like most teams, we will go as our quarterback goes. The receiving unit should be very good with Mataio Talalemotu, Beau Kelly and Emmanuel Daigbe as returners. And we have added some really good transfers with Darien Chase and Deion Malone. I think the backfield will be the real wild card. There are a lot of unknown young guys there who are really talented.
On defense, we all know Anthony Adams will be a leader. He was an All-American in 2019, and now he is moving to his more natural position, which is boundary corner. I think Semise Kofe should have a really good year as a senior. He is a run-stopper in the middle and is in better shape than he has ever been. The staff also has made the line a lot deeper with the additions of Tiano Tialavea, Holden Williams and VJ Malo. The ends are experienced, and healthy, as well with Jake Porter and Noah Yunker. At linebacker, there are a lot of options.
A few newcomers are going to make names for themselves, if not against Montana, then this fall. Freshmen Parker McKenna and Justice Pagan will see a lot of action on Saturday, as will JC transfer Tevita Tuitavake.
Q: Are there any players who were big contributors in past seasons or transfers expected to play a big role in the fall that won't be playing this week?
A: Emmanuel Daigbe is our top returning receiver, stat-wise. He is recovering from a groin injury and should be good to go in the fall. Otherwise, the majority of the roster is healthy. Another transfer, Job Dockery, will probably play a big role at receiver in the fall.
Q: What's your outlook/prediction for the game and why?
A: I really can’t make a fair guess at what might happen. There is no doubt that with a game under their belt, the Griz will probably be more comfortable out there at the start as compared to a team that hasn’t played a game in 17 months. If Alexander is efficient and keeps the offense from turning the ball over, which he has done very well in the past, I think PSU will move the ball and score points. The defense has excellent depth, so we will probably see a lot of players over there. That might be more a case of making sure the right guys are getting the most snaps. I know the Vikings will have a lot of energy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.