MISSOULA — Montana plays its second ranked FCS opponent this season when it takes on Sacramento State at 7 p.m. MT Saturday in Sacramento, California.
The fifth-ranked Griz (5-1, 2-0) are coming off a bye week. The 15th-ranked Hornets (4-2, 2-0) beat then-No. 6 Montana State on the road last week after beating then-No. 22 Eastern Washington at home the previous week.
406mtsports.com caught up with Joe Davidson, a senior staff writer for the Sacramento Bee, to talk about this year’s Sacramento State team and the outlook for the game, which will be broadcast on ABC/FOX Montana.
Q: What's the vibe around this Sacramento State team after beating ranked teams in back-to-back weeks and being ranked No. 15 in the nation this week? How unexpected is the start, or were their signs from being around them early on that they could have this success?
A: The momentum is picking up steam fast in Sacramento. People are buzzing about the Hornets on social media, on campus, in the community, but we'll know more for sure on Saturday, the homecoming game against Montana. It'll be nice weather, so no excuses for the place to not fill up — or close. Hornet Stadium seats 21,000.
Fans have wanted a winner, an entertaining product, and it's here, coached by a local guy in Troy Taylor. Sac State has endured a lot of misery and mediocrity since football started in 1954. The last playoff team was in 1988, in Division II, and the last conference championship was in 1995.
I've known coach Taylor for years, and he's a remarkable coach, instilling equal parts detail-oriented themes and fun. It is, after all, a game, and football doesn't have to be a brow-beating tough guy thing. Even Taylor is pleasantly surprised at the 4-2 start as he came in not knowing his roster, and it often takes time to get going.
Q: What does the Sacramento State offense tend to run under first-year head coach Troy Taylor? Why is quarterback Kevin Thomson having so much success in his return from injury?
A: Taylor is a master of the spread offense, having installed it with great success with coaching friend Kris Richardson at nearby Folsom High School, and then working wonders as a play caller at Eastern Washington in 2016 and for two seasons in the Pac-12 as a coordinator at Utah. The idea is to get your best guys — the fast ones — in open space, and let them go.
And it always starts in the trenches, where Richardson comes in again. He was the co-head coach at Folsom High for years with Taylor, winning all there was to win, and joined Sac State with Taylor. Four times this season, Sac State has not allowed a sack. The theme is that if you protect the quarterback and give him time, he will tear you apart, and Thomson has done that.
Thomson has overcome elbow and back issues and has never looked better. He says this is the most fun he has had. He's smart, crafty, athletic, poised and efficient. He's been exceptional as a dual-threat guy.
Q: What can Montana expect to see out of Sacramento State's defense, especially up front? Why have the Hornets been able to get into the backfield so well to wreak havoc?
A: Pressure! First-year defensive coordinator Andy Thompson, who has coached in the Big Sky for years, has unleashed Sac State players, including defensive end George Obinna. Sac State has the athletes and schematics to get after people, and it's a hungry lot as a lot of these defenders were on Sac State a year ago during an injury plagued 2-win season.
Q: What are the main position battles or matchups you'll be watching from a Sacramento State point of view? What do the Hornets have to do to win?
A: Sac State's offensive line against Montana's front, for starters, and the secondary of Montana against Sac State's receivers. Sac State likes to have running back Elijah Dotson go deep. Montana coaches know how good Dotson is as a runner and now people are finding out how good he is as a receiver.
Sac State has to keep doing what it has been doing — letting Kevin Thomson pass and run and the defensive line and backers getting into the backfield. That's been the key to the Hornets this season.
And Sac State cannot let Dalton Sneed go off as he did against UC Davis earlier this season. Sneed is a terrific player, and a subplot to this game is his friendship with Thomson of Sac State as they were reserve quarterbacks under coach Hauck at UNLV for one season.
Q: What's your score prediction for the game? Why?
A: In a tight game, always go with the home team, right? That's what we'll do here. I'm going with the red-hot Thomson at quarterback, the defensive line headed by Obinna, and just enough stops on Sneed to lead to a 42-40 victory. Now watch it be a defensive slug fest at 17-13.
