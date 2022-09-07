MISSOULA — South Dakota comes to Missoula for the return trip in a home-and-home series that began with a 2019 game in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Both teams are still led by the same head coach, with Bob Nielson having accrued a record of 29-35 as he’s now in his seventh season at South Dakota. The Coyotes made the FCS playoffs last fall, marking their second trip to the postseason under Nielson after qualifying in 2017.
The Griz (1-0) are coming off a 47-0 win over Northwestern State, while the Coyotes (0-1) suffered a 34-0 loss to FBS Kansas State.
South Dakota insider Jay Elsen, who covers the Coyotes for Midco Sports Net, sat down with 406mtsports.com to provide a look into the USD program.
Q: How would you compare the current state of the Coyotes program with where it was in 2019 when South Dakota hosted Montana?
A: South Dakota football is in a much better place today than it was in 2019, both on and off the field. The $26 million facilities upgrade — which included an outdoor practice complex and a new football locker room — that was underway when the Griz last visited Vermillion is now complete, giving the program much more curb appeal. It has also energized a fan base that is eager to see its Coyotes secure a place among the FCS elite.
Q: Heading into the 2019 game, USD had just hired a new coordinator in Travis Johansen, so how has the experiment with his “position-less defense” gone?
A: There have been some bumps in the road, but this Coyote defense is much better than the one Montana torched for 510 yards in 2019. Johansen and the rest of the coaching staff have worked hard to improve the depth that was lacking when he first took over and those efforts have started to translate to the field. The Coyotes finished in the top half of the Valley in every major defensive category in 2021. USD lost a couple of key pieces from that group but believes it has the personnel to continue that upward trend this fall.
Q: What are the external and internal expectations for the Coyotes this season coming off a playoff appearance last season?
A: Expectations always go up following a postseason appearance, especially when you return 13 starters. But the buzz was tempered a bit by South Dakota's schedule. The Coyotes are faced with the most difficult slate in the FCS, including games against the top three teams in the country — Montana, North Dakota State and South Dakota State — over the next four weeks. Internally, the message is one of "opportunity", but I think any objective observer understands that the margin for error is as thin as it has ever been.
Q: What are your anticipated strengths of this year’s team, and what are still your biggest question marks?
A: The success of most teams hinges on the play of their quarterback, and South Dakota has one of the better young guys in the country at that position. Carson Camp is still just a sophomore but has already started 17 games at USD. He was incredibly efficient in 2021, throwing for 2,252 yards and 17 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. He has the support of a potent running game featuring the likes of Travis Theis and Shomari Lawrence. Those two combined for 140 yards (5.6 per carry) against Kansas State.
As far as question marks, the biggest would have to be the depth on the offensive and defensive lines. Between injuries and a lack of experience, those spots are still a work in progress. There is NFL-caliber talent on both sides. It's what exactly they have beyond those individuals that is still being sorted out.
Q: What were you able to learn about the Coyotes in an FBS loss, and what do you hope to get a better read on against an FCS opponent this week?
A: While USD experienced a lot of typical first-game miscues, I thought the effort against a much-improved Kansas State team was admirable. While the offense is probably still kicking itself over a handful of missed opportunities, I thought the defense did some nice things. Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez threw for just 53 yards on 15 attempts and the Coyotes managed to sack him three times. Both were indications of solid coverage in USD's improved secondary.
As I look to this week, I'll be looking to see how the offense responds to being shut out for the first time in Bob Nielson's 64-game tenure. There were a lot of unforced errors in Manhattan, and those things can't happen again if they want to have a chance to win in Missoula.
