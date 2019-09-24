MISSOULA — Montana opens Big Sky Conference play on the road against defending league co-champ UC Davis at 2 p.m. MT Saturday in Davis, California.
The 18th-ranked Griz (3-1) are coming off a 47-27 home win over Monmouth to close non-conference play. The fourth-ranked Aggies (2-2) suffered a 27-16 road loss to No. 1 North Dakota State.
406mtsports.com caught up with UC Davis beat writer Bob Dunning, who covers the Aggies for the The Davis Enterprise, to talk about this year’s UC Davis team, the close game against NDSU and the outlook for the game Saturday.
***
Q: How is the loss to No. 1 North Dakota State viewed among the team, with the fans and by you? Is there a disappointing feeling they let it slip away, or is it encouraging UC Davis hung close with NDSU?
A: They are not into moral victories. They know they played well enough to win, but came up short. They were poised to take the lead midway through the fourth quarter, trailing 20-16 with a first-and-goal at the North Dakota State 4. But Maier threw a ball that was intercepted. So they were extremely disappointed, even though they know they took the No. 1 team in the country down to the wire.
Q: What has impressed you most about this offense and the play of Big Sky preseason offensive MVP Jake Maier at quarterback? What are you still hoping to see from them?
A: Jake Maier is one of the best quarterbacks I have witnessed at a school that has produced a number of great ones. Very smart, very heady, never-say-die kind of guy. Incredibly accurate. Perhaps his biggest strength is his quick release. Not just a quick release, but being able to find an open receiver and get the ball to him when under pressure.
I've never seen him under as much pressure as NDSU put on him, but he was sacked only once, very late in the game. He can spread the ball to a lot of receivers and rarely makes a mistake. Plus, if defenses concentrate on the pass, Ulonzo Gilliam is a strong and talented running back who can burn you.
Q: How has the defense compared to preseason expectations? What’s stood out, and what question marks are there still?
A: Defense looked terrible against San Diego, a game they easily could have lost. However, it rose to the occasion in Fargo. NDSU coach Matt Entz said, "I was surprised by how tough their defense was. We didn't see that on the film." NDSU came in averaging 316 yards a game on the ground but was held to just 198 and was very inconsistent in trying to solve the Aggie defense. Sneed, of course, is very good and can also scramble, so he presents a real challenge.
Q: What does UC Davis have to do to win this game? What areas or matchups from the UC Davis perspective will you be watching?
A: UC Davis has to take charge right out of the gate, although just the opposite was true last year in Missoula when they were down 21-3 at half and looked like they were about to get blown out. And then they win, 49-21. They will have to contain Sneed and those talented Griz tight ends. Make no mistakes.
Q: What’s your score prediction for the game? Why?
A: UC Davis 35, Montana 31. I see this game as a huge challenge for both teams with certain playoff implications for both. Two coaches who both know how to win and are used to winning. I think both teams will be able to move the ball, but the Aggies are awfully good in front of their home crowd. Maier is the difference. He'll figure out a way to win.
