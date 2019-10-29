MISSOULA — Montana will try to make it two wins in a row when it leaves the state for the final time this regular season to face Portland State Saturday.
The eighth-ranked Griz (6-2, 3-1) are coming off a 34-17 come-from-behind win over Eastern Washington with backup Cam Humphrey at quarterback. The unranked Vikings (5-4, 3-2) are trying to bounce back from a 31-29 loss at Northern Arizona, which snapped a three-game winning streak.
406mtsports.com caught up with Matt Richert, the 'Voice of the Vikings,' to talk about this year’s Portland State team and the outlook for the game, which will be broadcast on ABC/FOX Montana.
Q: What's the vibe around Portland State at 5-4 and having been on a three-game win streak before losing on Saturday at NAU?
A: It was a very difficult loss at Northern Arizona. The team had fought back from a slow start and a 28-9 third-quarter deficit to hit the go-ahead field, but they could have managed the final two offensive plays better to either make it tougher on the 'Jacks on that final drive or not give them an opportunity for a final drive.
There were at least a dozen other plays throughout the game that could have changed their fortunes, as there usually are in a tough, close loss. But the plays at the end are what naturally linger in the mind afterwards.
I don't think there was a single person on or around the team that didn't think the Vikings had a chance to be an upper-echelon competitor in the Big Sky — not a ninth-place finisher as the polls indicated. Only two teams have decisively beaten them this year, and one was a perennial top-25 FBS. So, to lose a game that could have kept PSU in the conference title hunt really stung.
Q: What does Portland State tend to run offensively, both in terms of playing calling and scheme? Why has their offense been so effective?
A: Most plays are run out of a pistol formation. Coach Barnum is the play caller and strives for a 50-50 balance between the pass and run. They utilize a variety of personnel groupings and formations and spread the ball around to several backs and wide receivers. Usually one or two gadget plays per game.
The goal most weeks is to grind out long drives and keep the high-powered, fast-paced Big Sky offenses off the field with a punishing running game, while occasionally taking shots deep down the field.
Redshirt junior quarterback Davis Alexander is very adept at keeping plays alive, a la former Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton. Alexander is always a threat to take off and run, although there are only a few designed quarterback runs called for him per game.
Senior tight end Charlie Taumoepeau has been hampered by injuries the last two years. But when healthy, he's a difficult matchup with his size and ability after the catch. His receiving stats may not match his preseason laurels, but he missed two full games and in a couple other wins has primarily showcased his blocking skills. He is the Vikings' top pro prospect in the senior class.
Q: What can Montana expect to see out of Portland State's flex defense? The Vikings' defense gave Montana some fits last year, so how similar and how different is this year's version?
A: The Vikings have continued to improve on defense in Payam Saadat's second year as coordinator. The flex defense brings pressure from multiple angles and frequently relies on the defensive backs to provide man coverage. When the Vikes have been able to successfully get heat in the offensive backfield, they have had success.
The depth of that defensive backfield was tested last week at Flagstaff with three opening-week starters and two key backups out. Redshirt sophomore defensive back Anthony Adams is an emerging star with a conference-leading four picks and a nation-leading 18 passes defensed. He could easily have doubled that number of interceptions after some close calls in the first month of the season.
The Vikings graduated all of their 2018 starting linebackers and have no seniors at that position but have flashed depth with three different players starting at middle linebacker at different points of the season and two players battling each week for the starting role at the Whip linebacker.
Q: What are the main matchups/areas/position battles you'll be watching from a Portland State point of view? What do the Vikings have to do to win?
A: As mentioned above, getting pressure on the quarterback is a key to success for this defense. PSU could have several of the missing pieces back in the secondary that missed the NAU game, which will be key against Montana's talented wide receivers.
On offense, they must avoid the slow start that put them in a 14-0 hole early in Flagstaff and continue to take care of the football — their 10 turnovers are tied with the Griz for third in the Big Sky. The wide receivers must play better than they did at NAU — too many drops, broken routes, potential big plays not made — to make life easier for Alexander. This is a young group with three sophomores and a still-raw but physically-gifted junior in the top five.
The offensive line has really gelled with the same five starting the last four games, and senior running back Sirgeo Hoffman is running the ball very effectively as a result, with the two best performances of his career the last two weeks.
Q: What makes Portland State's home stadium in Hillsboro, Oregon, so unique? What do the Vikings typically get in terms of a crowd?
A: It's a small venue — capacity approximately 7,000 — that was built to service area high schools, not a Division I college. The MLS Timbers have decided that they no longer wish to continue a relationship with the school and have essentially evicted the Vikings from their long-term home downtown, which is obviously disappointing.
That being said, there are advantages to playing at Hillsboro Stadium. There is ample parking and the opportunity for a tailgate scene that the Vikings never had before. Also, it's an opportunity for the team to connect to its alumni base and potential recruits in fairly affluent Washington County, home of Nike and Intel and growing like crazy.
Weather hasn't really been a factor yet this year, but the stadium is not enclosed and is in a wide open plain that can get pretty windy this time of the season.
