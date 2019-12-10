MISSOULA — Montana and Weber State will do battle for the second time in four weeks when the teams meet up in the FCS quarterfinals at 8 p.m. MT Friday in Ogden, Utah.
The sixth-seeded Griz (10-3) earned a 35-3 win over third-seeded Wildcats (10-3) when the team met in showdown of top-5 teams on Nov. 16 in Missoula
406mtsports.com caught up with Brett Hein, the Weber State beat writer for the Standard-Examiner, to discuss how much the Wildcats want a rematch with Montana, how they've bounced back from the initial loss to the Griz and what to expect in the game, which will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Q: How much do you think coach Jay Hill and Weber State really want to face Montana again after losing 35-16 in Missoula?
A: It was pretty clear when the brackets dropped during the selection show that they all realized meeting Montana in the quarterfinals was a possibility, or perhaps a reward, for winning in the second round. Hill and players have all talked about wanting another shot at the Griz, mostly because they don't feel they played particularly well in Missoula.
Q: What are the main things you think Weber State will try to do differently in the second go-around against Montana?
A: Honestly, not putting three special teams/shotgun snaps on the turf will go a long way. Weber obviously doesn't want to give up long touchdowns to Samori Toure (easier said than done) but those big scores would have been way easier to absorb if WSU hadn't been giving up easy chunks of field possession on bad punt snaps, or giving away a potential TD drive on a bad shotgun snap. I think the main plan is to play capably and see where the chips fall.
Q: How has running back Josh Davis looked since the game against Montana, and how close to being fully healthy do you think he is?
A: Davis looks good and should be fully healthy. He's only taken 23 carries in the two games since playing Montana but not for health reasons. Weber cruised against Idaho State, and he had 12 carries for 88 yards. They spread other carries around, and Jake Constantine also threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns, so they didn't need to work Davis too much. Last week against Kennesaw State, Weber clearly wanted to exploit passing-game advantages instead of take KSU's strength (interior line) head on, and it largely worked. As a result, Davis had 11 carries for 36 yards. I'd expect Davis to look fresh and eager to have more of an impact than he did while injured in Missoula.
Q: With Rashid Shaheed being out, how has the special teams return game been impacted and how have they tried to adapt in his absence?
A: The kick-return unit seems much less dangerous. That's not so much a knock on the other guys, but when you lose possibly the best return specialist in the country, it's going to hurt. Weber has tried receiver Dewayne Dixon and running back Daniel Wright Jr. at kick returner, seeming to land on Wright. He's solid but hasn't had a chance to break anything open. At punt return, local prep product Haze Hadley has taken the reins and has excelled as a freshman. He has a real knack for picking up yards when it looks like none are there, or in cutting off punts from potentially rolling for chunks of extra yards for the opponent in field position.
Q: How much closer do you anticipate this rematch being, and why?
A: It's hard to imagine Weber State not playing better defensively at home in this matchup, aside from the aforementioned unforced errors. I'd expect it to be a one-score game. Montana may very well end up being a good deal better than Weber, like last game showed, or we might see what the matchup looks like when both teams play cleanly and find out the Wildcats are a power, too. Honestly, no result would truly surprise me, but it feels like — especially given the cold and snow potentially in store — that we're going to be in for a close one.
