MISSOULA — The Montana football team will close out its regular-season home schedule when it hosts Weber State in a showdown of top-five teams at 1 p.m. MT Saturday in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The fifth-ranked Griz are 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big Sky, having won three games in a row since losing at Sacramento State. The third-ranked Wildcats haven't lost to an FCS team, going 8-2 overall and 6-0 in the conference with their lone losses coming to FBS San Diego State, 6-0, and FBS Nevada, 19-13.
406mtsports.com caught up with Brett Hein, the Weber State beat writer for the Standard-Examiner, to talk about this year's Wildcats team and the outlook for the game, which will be broadcast on Root Sports.
Q: What's the vibe around this team being ranked No. 3 in the country, 8-0 against FCS teams and nearly having beaten two FBS teams? What are the main factors you can point to in terms of the success this season under sixth-year head coach Jay Hill?
A: Quite simply, Weber State has never looked better as a program than it does right now. That doesn't mean the team is perfect on the field, but fans have reason to be excited about where the Wildcats are right now.
The main factors in the run of success over the last three seasons really has to do with Hill's culture. On the field, it's based on stopping the run, dominating the special teams game and trusting the schemes. Generally, WSU is tough and gives full effort in all facets of the game.
Q: What does Weber State tend to run offensively, both scheme-wise and in terms of run-pass balance, especially with some 100-yard receivers recently? How would you compare and contrast each of the Wildcats' three main running backs, and what is the status/outlook for leading rusher Josh Davis this week?
A: Weber runs shotgun looks, with lots of one-back and four-wide sets, as well as a variety of I-formation and looks with one or two tight ends. While coaches would prefer to dominate with the run, which has happened this season, the run-pass balance is generally pretty even. The run opens up the pass and vice versa.
At running back, Josh Davis is small, quick and tough, and runs as hard as you've ever seen a running back run. Kevin Smith has top-end speed when he gets in the open but is more measured about finding holes. Kris Jackson is a big bruiser who picks up tough yards.
Davis' status probably won't be known until game time. I imagine he'll be limited in practice as they see how he tests in concussion protocol.
Q: What can Montana expect to see out of Weber State's defense, especially on the defensive line? Why have the Wildcats been so successful getting into the backfield, and how important has that been in their defensive success this season?
A: Montana can expect Weber State to play 8-9 defensive linemen with relatively no drop-off between rotations. WSU has a really high, deep level of strength and playmaking in that unit for an FCS team. Getting into the backfield has been very important to Weber's success.
Generally, WSU's formula for success is to grind the opponent's run game to a halt and force passes on every down. The theory there is it will eventually cause the QB's efficiency to drop and force them to take chances and commit turnovers.
In general, that's happened. Nate Ketteringham last week had the best go against that plan when other throwers like Jake Maier and Kevin Thomson did not.
Q: What makes Rashid Shaheed such an explosive return man? How close has he come to returning a kick or a punt for score this year after having two apiece in 2017 and 2018?
A: Shaheed is explosive because he's just so fast, and he and the return unit are well-coached and execute. He knows where to expect the holes in the blocking scheme, and he's fast enough to run past guys who think they have angles at the initial attack.
He's missed three games due to a leg injury and teams are doing more than ever to kick away from him, so his numbers are down, so to speak. He actually did return a kickoff four a touchdown in the opener at San Diego State, but it was called back on a holding penalty that was hard to spot on replays. Ostensibly, Weber may have won that game 7-6 with that play.
He got five chances last week against North Dakota and had a couple that were a one-man-to-beat situation, but UND tacklers did enough to trip him up in the initial wave to keep him from breaking anything big.
Q: What are the main matchups/position battles you'll be watching for from a Weber State point of view? What do the Wildcats have to do to win this game?
A: For the first time all season, WSU's secondary struggled against the passing game against North Dakota and wasn't able to correct it during the game in some manner or to create turnovers. So, I'm watching Montana's passing attack: will Humphrey or Sneed have the time they need, will receivers get into open space, and what Weber's game plan will be in that regard.
