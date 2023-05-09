ATLANTA — Long-time reality star Kim Zolciak has filed for divorce from ex-Montana Grizzlies standout Kroy Biermann after 11-plus years of marriage.

TMZ, which procured her legal papers, said the separation officially happened April 30. Zolciak, 44, wants primary custody of the children and joint legal custody. She is also seeking spousal support and will start using her maiden name again instead of Zolciak-Biermann.

Zolciak was a breakout star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” on Bravo in 2008, left the show during season five and procured her own spin-off show “Don’t Be Tardy,” which lasted eight seasons until 2010. She made a brief appearance on “Housewives” again season nine, was a part-time presence season 10, then departed again. Based on a recent trailer, Zolciak will make a small appearance this current 15th season of the show, which returned Sunday.

She met Biermann, now 37 and a Hardin native, while shooting “Housewives” in May 2010, their initial attraction captured on camera at a charity event season three.

“I’ve never in my life seen an (expletive) like that,” she told her future husband upon their first meeting, admiring his butt. “I just had to tell you. Adorable.”

They married 18 months later, a ceremony shown on Bravo in a special called “Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding,” which led to the spin-off series “Don’t Be Tardy.” They have four kids together, all featured on the show.

Biermann played eight seasons with the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2015.

When the payday from Bravo stopped, the couple faced a financial reckoning. The couple almost lost their Alpharetta mansion to foreclosure earlier this year. TMZ also recently reported they owe $1.1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.

A three-sport star at Hardin, Biermann excelled as a linebacker in football, twice earning first-team all-state honors before matriculating at Montana.

He won Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP honors and was UM’s first Buck Buchanan Award winner in 2007. His 32 sacks are second most in school history.

Biermann also was an Eastern A champion and state runner-up at 215 pounds in wrestling, and he was a hurdler and jumper for the track team in high school.