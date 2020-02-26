MISSOULA — It hasn't been all smooth sailing for Taylor Goligoski the past four years, but the senior guard still considers herself extremely fortunate to be part of the Montana Lady Griz.
"It's been really special," said the sharpshooter from Hamilton, who will play in her final homestand this week, starting with Thursday's game against Northern Arizona at 7 p.m.
"Not many people get that opportunity to be able to be so close to home and have those support groups there for you at every home game. The amount of people that have shown support has been incredible."
Goligoski is the most prolific 3-point shooter on the Lady Griz basketball team, converting almost twice as many triples (39) as anyone else. In Montana's most recent win at Weber State on Feb. 13, she poured in a game-high 17 points.
"Taylor has had a variety of different roles on this team, even from her freshman year when we had all those injuries and they were forced to play a lot," Montana coach Shannon Schweyen said.
"She played a ton as a freshman, a lot as a sophomore, then she had her (knee) injury her junior year which, unfortunately she was having a good year and it ended things for her. It's a little bit of a different (super-sub) role for her this year and I'm proud of the way she's embraced it. She's hit some huge game-winning shots for us."
Goligoski's production is critical as Montana looks to finish out its regular season on a role. Her ability to hit from the outside prevents opposing defenses from sagging too much in the middle.
"We haven't been to the NCAAs in like five years now and that has always been a goal of mine and a goal of McKenzies and Emmas as well," Goligoski said of fellow seniors McKenzie Johnston and Emma Stockholm. "That's definitely the goal going into these last four (regular-season) games is to get a bye and then hopefully win those next three games and make it to the NCAA tournament."
With just two more 3-pointers, Goligoski will break into the Lady Griz top 10 for career 3-pointers made. She currently has 116.
But winning is her main concern right now. The Lady Griz have lost two games in a row and allowed 92 points to Montana State on Saturday.
"We need to play better defense first of all," Goligoski said. "We've definitely had some lapses down the stretch. We'll have times when everyone is playing well and in good position. Then we'll have a little stretch there where we just can't seem to get a stop.
"We also need to execute better offensively. It's been a little stagnant at times. We need to push the tempo a little bit and I think we'll be successful."
Montana's No. 1 priority right now is to secure a first-round bye in the Big Sky Conference tournament by finishing fifth or better in the standings. The Lady Griz are tied with Southern Utah for the No. 5 spot.
Montana may find solace in the fact it beat the Thunderbirds earlier this season in Missoula. Plus the Lady Griz (9-7, 14-11) have the easier overall schedule to close out the regular season — although there's nothing easy about Thursday's test against the second-place Lumberjacks (12-5, 15-11).
Montana won at NAU in its conference opener in December, using stellar performances by Johnston, post Abby Anderson and guard Gabi Harrington. The Lumberjacks have come on lately, winning two games in a row and four of their last five.
Northern Arizona has scored more points in Big Sky action than any other team (1,279). Junior Khiarica Rasheed leads the Jacks with a league-high average of 19.1 points per game. Teammate Jacey Bailey ranks sixth in league scoring at 14.5 points per game.
Montana will want to pay special attention to defending the 3-point line. Montana State burned the Lady Griz for 12 triples on Saturday. Northern Arizona has totaled 124 treys in league play, which is 20 more than the Bobcats.
Despite their recent woes, the Lady Griz have the pieces in place to make a run at a Big Sky tourney title, according to Goligoski. And no matter what happens, there will be bittersweet feelings for the senior when the home portion of the schedule comes to an end this week.
"It's definitely sad because Dahlberg is, in my opinion, the best place to play," she said. "There's just nothing like it — the atmosphere and the energy the fans bring."
Montana will celebrate senior day on Saturday when it plays host to Sacramento State.
