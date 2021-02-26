MISSOULA — After their five-game win streak ended unceremoniously on Thursday night, the Montana Lady Griz have some healing to do, literally and figuratively.
They'll need to heal in a hurry to have any chance at upsetting Big Sky Conference leader Idaho State at noon Saturday in Dahlberg Arena. The Bengals handed the Lady Griz their worst loss of the season less than 48 hours ago, striking a blow to Montana's confidence on offense and defense.
On top of that, the only senior on the UM team, starting guard Madi Schoening, went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter. Her status for Saturday is up in the air, although she was seen walking by the bench late in Thursday's game.
"We can all learn a lot from (Idaho State)," Montana coach Mike Petrino said after his team dropped a 79-49 decision to the Bengals. "I can learn a lot. Our players can learn a lot. No matter how bad you get beat, it only counts as one game. We've got to learn from it and move forward.
"... I think we've been resilient throughout the year when we've had setbacks. We need to be resilient again."
If ever there was a time to catch the Bengals (17-3) off their game, it might be Saturday. There's something about the back-end games in this year's Big Sky series format that gives them trouble, with losses in their last two weekend contests at Montana State and Idaho.
"It's a lot a mental thing," ISU coach Seton Sobolewski said. "You know you're sitting in the same hotel for three or four days and that in itself wears on you.
"They're isolating constantly (COVID-19 player safety protocol). That's why we've gotten to play this many games. Even back in Pocatello, they're constantly isolating. That can wear on you."
Montana's challenge Saturday may be even tougher than Thursday since Idaho State's top scorer, senior guard Dora Goles, is expected to be back. She was held out of Thursday's game after rolling her ankle in a shootaround prior to the contest.
Goles has been hard on Montana (12-8) in the past, scoring a career-high 36 points in a win over the Lady Griz in Pocatello last February. The preseason all-league pick leads the Bengals in 3-point goals with 38.
Still, if you're asking Petrino, it's not just one player that makes Idaho State the top team in the conference. It's the balance and the impressive ball movement on offense and the exceptional defense.
"They're active and do a great job contesting shots," Petrino noted. "They also play extremely hard and they're well-coached."
Saturday's game is important for Idaho State because the team is just two wins away from securing at least a share of the Big Sky regular-season title. It's also important for Montana because the team is trying to get a top-five seed in the Big Sky tourney, thereby avoiding a Monday first-round game.
The Lady Griz are currently in fourth place with just two regular-season games left. They lost Wednesday's game at Idaho due to COVID-19 protocols within the Vandals' program. Montana's last regular-season game will be Friday at Idaho.
The Big Sky tourney starts a week from Monday in Boise, Idaho.
