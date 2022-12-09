MISSOULA – Just two days after their football season ended, Montana Grizzlies head coach Bobby Hauck came into his final press conference of the year talking about what was next.
“You get immediately into recruiting,” Hauck said. “We have a signing day coming up two weeks from Wednesday (Dec. 21).”
There is no offseason in the new day and age of recruiting.
Every year, more and more players are putting their names into the NCAA transfer portal. Since 2021, when the NCAA decided to allow players to transfer without having to sit out a year, the interest has exploded.
In 2019-20, 1,695 FBS players hit the portal. After the new ruling, the 2021-22 offseason saw that number increase to 3,085 and it’ll likely rise again as bowl games and the FCS playoffs conclude this year.
“Somebody said to me that the three most popular places in America are LA, New York and the transfer portal,” Hauck laughed. “That was today’s conversation.”
And because of this growing phenomena, its changed the way recruiting is done as a whole. The simplicities of bringing a freshman on board and developing him into an eventual starter and four-year player are gone. Those types of scenarios are far and few between.
Athletes are now free of penalty when transferring, meaning many are ready to take the leap. There’s guys looking to jump from the FCS to FBS, and guys looking to move down from FBS to FCS for more playing time. There’s guys trying to find a better coaching fit and guys who, simply, are just trying some place new for fun.
Using recruiting to prepare for the future is irrelevant.
“You’re not recruiting for the future, you’re recruiting to put a team on the field next August,” Hauck said. “That’s the situation we’ve all been placed in and the next follow up question should be, ‘do I like it?’ and the answer is no, but that’s irrelevant.”
“You either figure it out and adapt like you do in any situation, professionally or in life, or you fail, and we’re just not going to fail around here.”
But other than the thought that a more present mindset is needed when piecing together teams, Hauck doesn’t think much else about the recruiting process has changed.
In-house recruiting? Hauck won’t do it. He doesn’t think that he should have to talk to his own guys about staying with the program.
There’ll be no star treatment with the Montana Grizzlies.
“There’s a lot of different philosophy about that, but I’m kind of, ‘if you don’t want to be here, get out,’” Hauck said. “We have a great place and a great team and it’s a special deal so if it’s not for you, we’ll get guys in here that want to be.”
A traditional-based coach, his ideas and opinions will remain mostly what they were multiple decades ago.
“It’s (recruiting) no different than junior college recruiting 25 years ago, where you’re going to go fill needs that you don’t think your freshman can answer or guys flunk out of school or leave or whatever. You probably fill it with more veteran kids,” Hauck said. “There’s just more guys available now.”
So much so, that Hauck said there’s some programs that “take no high school kids at this juncture.”
While he considers that “outlandish” and plans on continuing to bring on prep athletes, the Griz will always do their due diligence in bringing aboard veteran presences.
They just have to make sure they fit the Montana mold since they were brought up in different programs.
“They have to be willing to put the team first, they have to be willing to be coached hard, they have to be able to be our kind of guy in terms of work ethic,” Hauck said. “They aren’t seniors in high school, these are guys who in some ways are nearing the end of their college careers so they have to be able to verse themselves into the program so they have to be wired the right way.”
As of Wednesday evening, the Griz have already earned two verbal commitments this offseason.
Quarterback Gage Sliter of Kalispell Glacier and offensive lineman Tate Templeton of Missoula Sentinel both took to their personal Twitter accounts to announce their decisions.
