The Montana Grizzlies football team received a commitment from Cooper Wilson, a defensive back and wide receiver from Bonney Lake, Washington, on May 31.

Wilson is a late addition to the 2023 high school recruiting class. He's being recruited as an athlete, according to the commitment graphic he shared on Twitter. He's listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds.

Wilson got his first NCAA Division I offer May 15 from Utah Tech. That came three days after he showcased his straight-line speed by running the 100-meter dash in 10.68 seconds. He then ran it in 10.67 seconds May 27 at the Washington state championships. That would've been the top time in Montana this spring.

Wilson had signed in February with MSU-Northern, a Frontier Conference team coached by former UM defensive coordinator Jerome Souers. Unlike the NCAA, the NAIA doesn't have student-athletes sign binding national letters of intent. He also announced offers from Pacific University as well as Lewis and Clark College in Oregon.

"Robert 'Cooper' Wilson, DB, brings rare size and athletic ability to our defensive secondary," Souers said when MSU-Northern announced its signees. "At 6-foot-3, 190, Cooper has the range and ball skills to be a dominant safety."

Extended offers

Montana has made a handful of offers to recruits in the past week.

Defensive back Dylan Camp announced a full-ride scholarship offer May 31. He had 17 tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 11 games last season as a freshman playing junior college football at City College of San Francisco. He's listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds. He also has offers from Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado and Eastern Illinois.

Tight end Colby Bell shared that he got an offer May 31. He spent the previous two seasons playing junior college football at El Camino College in California, catching 20 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in 22 games. He's listed at 6-3, 220 pounds. He also has an offer from Morehouse College in Georgia.

Tight end Joseph Grezmak received a preferred walk-on offer May 31. He played junior college football at Louisburg College in North Carolina, catching three passes for 61 yards and one touchdown over three games last year before a foot injury ended his freshman season. He's listed at 6-5, 240 pounds. UM is his only offer so far.

Offensive lineman Christopher Green was extended an offer June 2. He redshirted as a true freshman at NCAA Div. II Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina last season, earning an award for the freshman student with the highest GPA. He's listed at 6-3, 270 pounds. He's also received offers from Western Illinois, Catawba College and Alderson Broaddus.

Edge rusher Mardale Rowe got an offer June 3. He's a 3-star recruit in the class of 2024 from Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, according to 247Sports. He's listed at 6-1, 225 pounds. He has numerous FBS and FCS offers: Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Washington State, Iowa State, Kansas, Utah State, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, Marshall, Idaho, Northern Arizona and Tennessee State.