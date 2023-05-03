MISSOULA — A trio of Montana Grizzlies football players has entered the transfer portal in the past week: quarterback AJ Abbott and cornerbacks Dylan Simmons and Andrew Travillion.

Abbott didn't play in the 2022 season as a fourth-string quarterback behind Lucas Johnson, Kris Brown and Daniel Britt. Johnson has exhausted his eligibility, Brown is back with 21 appearances under his belt and Britt has transferred to Northern Arizona.

UM has brought in Boise State transfer Sam Vidlak, who shined in the spring game. Kaden Huot redshirted last season, while Gage Sliter and Keali'i Ah Yat will both be true freshmen this fall.

Abbott had transferred to UM after he redshirted with the Oregon Ducks in 2021 as a preferred walk-on. Before that, he broke the Stratford High School single-season record for touchdown passes set by former Indianapolis Colts and Stanford Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck.

It's been an amazing experience at Montana. I appreciate all of my teammates and coaches but I've decided to enter the portal with a minimum of 3 years of eligibility remaining

The departure of Simmons and Travillion comes after Justin Ford and Jayden Dawson exhausted their eligibility at the end of the 2022 season. Ford, who is heading to the Baltimore Ravens' minicamp, and Dawson played every game this past season, while Simmons and Travillion were reserves.

That leaves UM with four cornerbacks on its roster after carrying eight last year: seniors Corbin Walker (36 games) and Robert Whitehead (1), junior Trevin Gradney (27) and redshirt freshman Drew Klumph (0). True freshman Elijah Brady will join the team for the 2023 season.

Simmons recorded two tackles in nine games during the 2022 season. He redshirted in 2021 after he joined the Griz from Marrero, Louisiana.

Firstly I want to thank Montana for the opportunity and my brothers who were there throughout the process. I have officially entered the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left.

Travillion didn't record any stats in his one game played during the 2022 season. He had started his college career by redshirting at Sam Houston in 2020 and then playing junior college ball at San Diego Mesa College in 2021.

Officially in the Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility. Thank you Montana and wish my guys the best next season.

Abbott, Simmons and Travillion haven't announced any offers from other teams since they entered the transfer portal.

Three other Grizzlies have left the team without an intent to transfer since spring camp ended. Defensive end Jacob McGourin retired from football to go to law school, kicker Camden Capser stepped away from football following shoulder reconstruction surgery and punter Patrick Rohrbach left football to chase a military career.

Extended offers

Last week, Montana offered Central Arkansas transfer quarterback Clifton McDowell, who has since committed to Southern University.

McDowell also had NCAA Division I offers from Norfolk State, Savannah State, Texas A&M Commerce and Delaware State. He's a grad transfer with two years of eligibility left.

McDowell played in two games over two seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette, an FBS team, and then went the junior college route at Kilgore College in Texas. He then spent the 2022 season at Central Arkansas, attempting 13 passes.

UM also offered Fresno State transfer defensive lineman Da'Marcus Johnson in late April. He hasn't committed anywhere as of Wednesday afternoon.

Blessed to recieve and offer from The University of Montana. Thank you @CoachMLinehan #allglorytoGOD

He's also received offers from FBS team Western Kentucky and FCS teams Illinois State, South Dakota, Idaho, Eastern Washington and Portland State. He's listed at 6-foot-4, 261 pounds and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Johnson played in 29 games during his three seasons at Fresno State, totaling 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and one blocked kick. He started out in junior college at American River College in 2019.

Upcoming visits

Kansas transfer kicker Grant Glasgow will be visiting UM from May 5-7, he posted on Twitter.

Excited to be in Missoula this weekend

Glasgow didn't play in any games this past season while redshirting. He played at Lawrence High School in Kansas, going 8 of 9 on field goals with a long of 48 yards and making 48 of 50 extra points as a senior.

Glasgow has four years of eligibility remaining and is listed at 6-1, 195. He's received offers from FBS team Georgia State and FCS teams Murray State, Florida A&M, South Dakota and McNeese State.

Toledo transfer safety Jaylin Mines will be visiting UM from May 10-12, he shared on Twitter.

Mines played in 12 games during the 2022 season, tallying nine tackles. He had four tackles and one pass defended as a true freshman in 2021 while playing in four games to maintain his redshirt status.

Mines has three years of eligibility remaining and is listed at 6-1, 190. He's received an offer from Mississippi Valley State.