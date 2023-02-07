Lady Griz vs. Sac State women's basketball 21.JPG

Montana starters Sammy Fatkin (00) and Mack Konig (2) will lead the Lady Griz into an important Big Sky Conference home test Thursday against Idaho State.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

MISSOULA — Riding a four-game winning streak, the Montana Lady Griz suddenly find themselves in position to push for a Big Sky Conference basketball championship.

Just six games remain in the regular season and UM trails league frontrunner Montana State by just one, with both teams slated to play two-game homestands this week. First up for Montana is a tussle with Idaho State Thursday that promises to be physical from start to finish.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

