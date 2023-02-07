MISSOULA — Riding a four-game winning streak, the Montana Lady Griz suddenly find themselves in position to push for a Big Sky Conference basketball championship.
Just six games remain in the regular season and UM trails league frontrunner Montana State by just one, with both teams slated to play two-game homestands this week. First up for Montana is a tussle with Idaho State Thursday that promises to be physical from start to finish.
The Bengals have a reputation for playing a gritty style under veteran coach Seton Sobolewski. They lead the conference defensively, allowing an average of 57.1 points per game. That's 12 fewer than Montana.
Still, the Lady Griz (8-4 conference, 12-11 overall) have enjoyed far more success in conference play and beat Idaho State (4-7, 9-13) in mid-January in Pocatello. The Bengals led that game by seven heading into the fourth quarter before Montana went on a game-defining 24-8 run.
Idaho State went into a tailspin after that week, losing six games in a row before earning a win at league doormat Weber State on Saturday. The Bengals failed to keep the momentum going on Monday in a 64-54 loss to Northern Arizona, who shares second place with Montana in the Big Sky.
Montana coach Brian Holsinger will impress on his players the importance of taking care of their home court this week. After Saturday's game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena, the Lady Griz will play their next three on the road, starting with a showdown against Montana State a week from Saturday.
Regardless of the opponent, Montana has confidence on its side right now and is playing arguably the best basketball in the league. No other Big Sky team even has a win streak going, which makes the Lady Griz four-game surge look even better.
Ever since Holsinger pulled Hailey Huard and Keeli Burton-Oliver out of the starting lineup and inserted Dani Bartsch and Mack Konig, Montana has been unstoppable. And it's not just the act of switching the starting lineup — Bartsch played 42 minutes and Konig 32 in Saturday's OT win at Northern Arizona. Burton-Oliver and Huard have seen limited action in recent games.
Saturday's win gave Montana a 5-1 record in Big Sky road games this season. The Lady Griz were 3-7 in league road games last year.
"It was an important step in growing this program. There is a toughness to it, grit and overcoming adversity," Holsinger said. "It started with our seniors. They showed a lot of toughness (Saturday) and it goes through the roster. For us to take every punch we could and then find a way to win at the end was big."
Seniors Carmen Gfeller and Sammy Fatkin lead the Lady Griz in scoring, averaging 13.4 and 12.6 points per game, respectively. They're playing with a sense of urgency, knowing full well they're running out of time in their quest for an elusive conference title.
Thursday's game marks the start of a big week for the Lady Griz.
On Friday, the winningest coach in Montana history will receive special recognition when the Dahlberg Arena floor is named in his honor. Robin Selvig Court will be unveiled during a free ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
Selvig, who won 865 games across 38 seasons coaching the Lady Griz, will speak Friday night and again on Saturday at halftime of Montana's 2 p.m. game against Weber State.
In addition to tribute videos and speeches, Friday's event will conclude with Selvig and his family unveiling the 'Robin Selvig Court' lettering on the hardwood. Fans will then be invited onto the floor for their first chance to get an up-close look at the court, as well as mingle with the guests in attendance.
Saturday's game will also include former Lady Griz players being honored on Robin Selvig Court during the second quarter. The first 4,000 fans will receive a commemorative Robin Selvig poster.
Saturday will also be Montana's annual game celebrating National Girls & Women In Sports Day. Prior to the game, all children ages 4-13 are invited to a free clinic, featuring athletes from most of Montana's female sports programs. Participants will receive a free ticket to Saturday's game.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years.
