MISSOULA — Despite the roller coaster ride the Montana women's basketball team experienced in the first six weeks of the Big Sky Conference season, the Lady Griz still have all their goals in reach.
They're determined to put an end to a seven-year dry spell since they last won the league's regular-season title. But their margin of error has dwindled with three Big Sky losses, and they need to make hay at home this week against two teams that beat them four weeks ago, Weber State on Thursday and Idaho State on Saturday.
"We're 5-3 (in conference) and we've lost games on the road to two of the better teams in the league," Montana coach Brian Holsinger noted, referring to last week's setback at Montana State and a Dec. 30 loss at Idaho State. "We learned a lot from those games and we're in a great position if we play the right way.
"We have the talent. If we can be consistent, we can beat any team on any given night."
For now Montana (12-5 overall) is focused on avenging a somewhat surprising Jan. 1 loss at Weber State. The good news for Lady Griz fans is that the entire team is ready after Holsinger spent the past 10 days dealing with absences due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Wildcats (4-7, 8-12) lost six games in a row after their home win over Montana on New Year's Day. They finally got off the schneid on Saturday with a 79-76 win over Sacramento State, but they'll have their hands full playing in front of a healthy crowd at Dahlberg Arena.
"They caught us and Montana State at a weird time right after Christmas, which is always an interesting time," said Holsinger, alluding to the fact Weber beat the Cats on Dec. 30. "After that they went on the road and they've also had a few people out here and there.
"It's a battle in conference to stay consistent. But last game (Weber) played really well, so I expect them to be back to playing good again for us."
Asked if there was any silver lining to having 10 days of practice after his team's lop-sided loss at Montana State early last week, Holsinger couldn't come up with a great answer. But it did give he and his staff time to work through some on-the-court issues and senior guard Sammy Fatkin believes it will help this week.
"We learned a lot about ourselves as a team," she said. "We studied it and figured out what we need to work on. We implemented new things and Brian broke it down. We have big end goals but the most important part is just executing every day."
One big question for the Lady Griz this week is how will they respond after going through an illness ringer. Some players seem to bounce back just fine, while others take a while to get back in the groove.
"Everybody handles COVID differently, and so some people it affects them dramatically and sometimes it's not as much," Holsinger noted. "You just kind of gauge it. You get a feel for your players. And you do the best you can with what you know. As a coach you live and learn."
One thing Holsinger knows for certain heading into Thursday's game is that Weber State has two very dangerous scorers in Daryn Hickok and Emma Torbert. Hickok, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, is averaging 16 points per game in Big Sky action. Torbert, a 6-1 senior, scored 29 points in last weekend's home win over the Hornets.
"Sacramento State has the big kid in the middle that doesn't like to come out and guard, and Torbert will shoot the three," Holsinger said. "They spaced her and got her more shots by taking advantage of that."
Montana struggled with its shooting in its 66-56 loss at Weber State in early January, hitting 32.1 percent of its shots from the floor (18 for 56). The Wildcats hit 44.2 percent of their shots (23 for 52) and connected for eight 3-point goals to Montana's three.
Junior guard Kori Pentzer gave the Lady Griz the most trouble on Ogden. She hit 7 of 10 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and finished with a game-high 20 points.
"They're a talented group, really athletic and they get after it," Fatkin said of Thursday's foe. "Staying composed and executing our game plan is going to be key for us."
