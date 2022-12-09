MISSOULA — Montana and North Dakota State will do battle on the hardwood one week after their football teams duked it out on the gridiron.
While the football team ended its season in the second round of the playoffs in Fargo, North Dakota, the men’s basketball team is heating up early in the second month of its season. UM is coming off its most complete performance Tuesday against South Dakota State in Missoula.
The Griz bring a 4-5 record into the game after the recent return of guards Brandon Whitney and Aanen Moody, which gave them their full starting lineup for the first time in nearly three weeks. They’ll seek their first road win when they tip off 6 p.m. MT Saturday on ESPN+.
“When you have a performance like this, you set a new standard as a team and you set a new goal of what you want your team, what you want your practices, what you want your games to look like,” UM senior guard Aanen Moody said after the 81-56 win Tuesday. “Now the pressure is on because we know what level we can play at and we know the things that we have to do to play at that level.
“It’s all about sustainability and having the coaches stay on us and having the players keep each other accountable. If we can play at this level the rest of the year, I think that the sky’s the limit for what we’re able to accomplish as a team and we’re going to do some special things, but it just starts with sustainability and consistency.”
The Bison come into the game with a 2-8 overall record and a 1-1 mark at home as they’ve played six road games and two neutral-site games. They were ranked No. 293 in the NCAA’s NET rankings heading into Friday’s games, while Montana was 206 out of 363 Division I teams.
NDSU is coming off its most impressive performance, a 67-62 road win over Portland of the West Coast Conference on Monday. Portland, which was 139th in the NET, has wins over Big Sky foe Portland State, the same Air Force team that beat Montana and Big East team Villanova.
The Bison faced two Big Sky teams, so UM’s performance against them could be a measuring stick of sorts. They lost 80-70 to Northern Colorado and 78-70 to Eastern Washington. UNC was picked second in the Big Sky preseason polls, EWU was selected fifth and UM was tabbed third.
After playing SDSU Tuesday, the Grizzlies’ trip to NDSU will resemble a long conference week when they play on a Monday and then are off until a Saturday game. They do that when they play at Eastern Washington Jan. 16 and then host Montana State Jan. 21.
“Very similar in terms of the time between, but also the type of opponents we play. These guys are very similar to conference opponents,” UM coach Travis DeCuire said of SDSU and NDSU. “We want to play our best basketball and you want to win games against higher-level opponents, but these are the ones that are really big games for us if you want to be a contender in the conference.”
NDSU has been without leading scorer (13.6) and rebounder (6.7) Grant Nelson the past two games. The Bison have three other players averaging double-digit scoring: Andrew Morgan (12.1), Boden Skunberg (11.8) and Tajavis Miller (10.6).
They like to put up 3-pointers, ranking 57th in the country with an average of 25.7 attempts per game. They’re tied for 128th with 8.0 makes per game. UM counters with the 75th 3-point defense, allowing makes just 29.9% of the time.
The Griz are coming off their best offensive outing of the season, and they'll look to raise their 64.8 points per game, which ranks 317th in the nation. NDSU doesn’t have the greatest defense, allowing 78.2 points per game, the 334th mark.
The Bison offense does put up 68.7 points, 258th nationally, but the UM defense ranks 103rd by allowing just 65.6 points per game. The Griz will want their offense and defense to both show up as they seek their first road win with only three nonconference games remaining.
“The biggest thing is to play with the same level of desperation,” DeCuire said. “We have not won one of them on the road yet. It would be nice to do that before we get into conference. We’ll stay on our p’s and q’s and try to maintain whatever it takes to go and do that.”
