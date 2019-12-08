MISSOULA — Weber State coach Jay Hill wanted a rematch with Montana after his team was blown out in a 35-16 loss aided by injuries and uncharacteristic miscues on his team’s end on Nov. 16 in Missoula.
“Hopefully we can get our butts back up to this stadium, Montana plays great throughout, we play great throughout and we get another matchup here in a couple weeks, I hope,” Hill said after the game.
Hill will get the rematch he wanted, but it turns out the quarterfinal game will be in Ogden, Utah, at 8 p.m. MT Friday.
The movement away from Washington-Grizzly Stadium is the result of Montana’s loss to Montana State the week after the win over Weber State. That defeat dropped the then-third-ranked Griz to the sixth seed in the playoff field, guaranteeing them a home game through just the second round, not the quarterfinals.
Montana apparently tried to bury the result of that 48-14 loss to Montana State by piling on point after point in a 73-28 win over Southeastern Louisiana in the second round on Saturday. They rebounded well, using the bye week to their advantage physically and mentally, especially banged-up quarterback Dalton Sneed.
“I just think being able to take that week to kind of (recuperate) and kind of get your mind off football for a day or two is always beneficial,” Sneed said. “That’s what we were able to do. When you’re able to come in on a Sunday or Monday, like how we did this last week and be mentally and physically sharp, you tend to have good performances in practices and games.”
Sneed, who suffered an ankle injury Oct. 19, re-emerged as the talented passer he was before the injury in the win Saturday. He threw for a career-best 459 yards and five touchdowns, making up for his lack of running since the injury, still appearing somewhat hobbled in that aspect.
Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo couldn’t help but gush about Sneed after the game.
“Everything that he did, it just seemed like it turned to gold,” Scelfo said. “He’s a good player. I don’t want to say he’s fun to watch. Maybe if I was sitting in the stands, he’d be fun to watch. But on the sidelines, he’s a nightmare, man.”
Sneed isn’t the only player in the upcoming rematch who’s healed up since the initial meeting three weeks ago. The return of Wildcats players and the game taking place at Weber State, where the road environment of Wa-Griz won’t affect them, promises to make the rematch a closer, more compelling affair.
Running back Josh Davis, the 2018 national freshman of the year, was in concussion protocol before the game at Montana. He returned but took a big hit on his first run and ended up running just nine times for 29 yards. Since then, he’s been the team’s leading rusher in the past two games, a 38-10 win over Idaho State and 26-20 victory over Kennesaw State, running for 124 yards and two touchdowns and catching four passes for 25 yards.
The Wildcats also lost wide receivers Devon Cooley and Rashid Shaheed in the first five or so minutes of the game. Cooley came into that game leading the team with 45 catches for 503 yards and two touchdowns, and he has returned with 10 catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns in the past two games. Shaheed, who has four career kickoff return touchdowns, hasn’t played since leaving against the Griz when he injured a knee.
Weber State tight end Justin Malone also left during the game, and he hasn’t played since.
Montana even forced quarterback Jake Constantine out of the game in the fourth quarter when he was banged up on a hit after throwing three interceptions, two of which came on tipped passes. He’s started the two games since then, throwing for 523 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.
During the game against Montana, Weber State also lost starting cornerback Marque Collins, who had one of the two interceptions thrown by Sneed, and was without Dave Jones. Collins returned to start against Kennesaw State in the second round. Jones played two games ago but didn’t play this past weekend.
Aside from the injuries, Montana got some fortunate bounces and broke free for huge chunk plays — things it can’t rely on happening again to the same degree but also things that drastically shift the way a football result is viewed because it’s a one-game scenario, not a series of games like other sports.
Montana built a 35-3 lead but put together only one sustained drive of more than six plays, a nine-play, 63-yard drive that resulted in its final touchdown. Of the Grizzlies’ 16 drives, nine were three or fewer plays; three of those nine were quick-strike or short-field scoring drives, while six of them resulted in promptly giving the ball back. The Griz were just 2 of 10 on third downs and had 17 first downs to Weber State’s 23.
The Wildcats had a punt partially blocked and shanked for 5 yards and had a poor snap on another punt that was fumbled and recovered by Montana. Those set up two short fields of 30 and 21 yards, and Montana scored touchdowns on both of those in the first half.
Montana also had touchdown passes from Sneed to Samori Toure of 79 and 59 yards on routes over the middle on the same exact play. Toure beat freshman cornerback Maxwell Anderson at the line to make the catch and then run past freshman safety Ja’Kobe Harris, who took a poor angle each time. Expect Hill to have the coverage shored up, especially after seeing Toure go for 303 yards Saturday.
Weber State made it into Montana’s red zone three times before the Griz put in their backups and scored just three points on those drives. A bad snap with backup Kaden Jenks in at quarterback resulted in a 20-yard loss and a missed 50-yard field goal attempt instead of a 30-yard attempt or a shot at the end zone. Constantine was later intercepted in the end zone by Gavin Robertson.
Another potential factor in the rematch could be the weather. Predictions as of Sunday are 30 degrees with a 40% chance of a rain/snow mix and one inch of snow on Friday night. That would be a bit different than the 49-degree, partly sunny day of their first meeting and possibly suited more to Weber State’s run-heavy preference.
But with Sneed at his healthiest since the injury, as Hauck said, Montana may have the best player on the field.
“If the quarterback plays like he did today, man, I don’t know who’s going to stop them,” Scelfo said. “And I think defensively they are that good. So, they got a chance to take it as far as they want.”
