BILLINGS — Kent Haslam’s demeanor is more fervent than it was at this time last year. That goes without saying.
Haslam is wrapping up his ninth year as athletic director at the University of Montana and, more important, is ostensibly on the back end of the yearlong stretch of uncertainty and apprehension the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Grizzlies and everyone else across the college sports landscape.
Haslam is in Billings for the biggest stop on UM’s traditional Grizzly Scholarship Association Spring Tour which was reinstituted, albeit scaled back, after a year hiatus. Events include a barbecue, social and Q&A at Camelot Ranch on Wednesday and a Quarterback Club golf tournament in Laurel on Thursday.
It’s a chance for the athletic department to reconnect with fans and supporters on this side of the divide. Football coach Bobby Hauck and his staff, men’s basketball coach Travis DeCuire and newly hired women’s coach Brian Holsinger are expected among those in attendance in Billings.
“Traveling this state is important for us,” Haslam said. “It’s valuable for us to go out and see people when they spend so much time coming to see us. It feels like you’re having a bit of normalcy return.”
But it’s also a fundraising venture for a department that lost $6 million in revenue from the canceled 2020 football season alone. Accounting for that shortfall for this fiscal year, Haslam said, is an ongoing battle. There are still at least some things to figure out.
But Haslam has also happily been vaccinated from COVID-19 and says many more in the athletic department — administrators, coach and athletes — have followed suit. That gives Haslam hope for a full and rocking Washington-Grizzly Stadium this fall and a turning of the page from the most tumultuous year of his tenure in Missoula.
UM’s football team perhaps set the tone for that by playing two games outside of the Big Sky Conference’s spring schedule, beating Central Washington and Portland State by a combined 97 points at home in April. Soccer and softball also hit their stride during that time.
There are also ongoing facilities renovations for men’s basketball under way, and a plan to improve the women’s locker rooms is starting soon.
Haslam discussed those topics and more during a sit-down interview Tuesday with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. Following is a transcript of the conversation:
On the message from fans and supporters during the past 15 months …
“I don’t know if there was angst. Certainly in dealing with no events on campus, the support from our fans has been great from a financial perspective. We had a number of fans donate their season tickets and a lot of people responded to our call. We raised nearly $1 million to support student-athlete scholarships — we made the decision not to cut student-athlete scholarships, which I think was the right one.
“When we came out and decided not to play football — or opt out is a better way of describing it — the response was very positive. I started to get more from people saying, ‘Are you really going to play football in the spring?’ The response really, I think, was that it was a good choice, it’s a good thing to do. Let’s get ready for the fall. People are ready to get back doing things, is what I sense. We’ll find out more in the fall when it’s time to fill up Washington-Grizzly Stadium.”
On spring events setting the tone for the 2021-22 athletic year …
“It certainly showed that what we do is compete and it was nice to start competing again. I think the spring football games in particular restarted that engine. It’s not something you flip the switch on and you’re up and going again. It takes a little bit of time to get those gears moving. What we learned from the spring football is that the game is important but the events around it are extremely important. We didn’t have any tailgating, we didn’t have any in-game promotions, it was a football game.
“And while that was great, our fans certainly want the full-day experience, and tailgating is a big part of what we do, the night before gathering with friends and the halftime and the postgame, all those things. But it was good to just get things moving again. I don’t think I realized how much work it takes to suddenly start planning a large event on top of a pandemic and getting it going again, just all those levers that have to be pulled. Our fan base is ready. They’re passionate. They know my email address, so that’s good. They have opinions, which is awesome, and it’s good to be able to get out and kind of hear those opinions and hear those perspectives.”
On the financial impact of the pandemic on UM athletics …
“It’s no secret that football is a huge engine for us. We generate $6 million on ticket sales that’s suddenly gone. We’ve always known that football is a huge source of revenue, and I think it took a pandemic to show us that when it’s gone, you’ve got to make some significant adjustments.
“We really went into hibernation last summer. We took furloughs, we took renegotiated pay cuts, we took voluntary leave without pay, we solicited donors … we did a lot to really bring our expenses to a halt. And that’s helped us. We’re certainly going to need to have some help with bridging this gap and getting out of fiscal year ’21. We’re talking millions of dollars. But I feel good about where we are right now. It’s been a team effort.
“Playing a couple (football) games really helped us. No recruiting, you don’t have those expenses. You’re not traveling teams around. That’s a big help too. But we’ll have to work with the university and bridge this fiscal year ’21. The great thing is fiscal year ’22 looks really good. We’re playing at Washington. We’ve got Griz-Cat back into Missoula. That’s a really big deal. That’s huge revenue for us. Looks like we’re going to have full stadiums. That’s great revenue for us. But we’re talking multi-million dollars that we lost, and we’ve got to find a way to bridge that gap.
“We’re down probably in the $5 million, $4 million range. You don’t have the revenue but you’re also not putting a team on a charter and paying for hotels and all that. For us it was good not to incur the expenses of a spring specific to football, but then to generate a little bit of revenue as well.”
On the hiring of new women’s basketball coach Brian Holsinger and the change of direction it might represent for the Lady Griz …
“I don’t think it’s the end of an era, I think it’s making sure the Lady Griz program is relevant and competitive. And if that can be done with all Montana young ladies, so be it. I think it’s foolish to say you’re going to move away from something just to move away from it. That’s not the goal at all. The goal is to win championships in a very competitive conference. Things have changed with the advent of the transfer portal and the one-time transfer rule and international recruiting and certainly the increased level of play in the women’s game, but this wasn’t a conscious effort to say, ‘We’ve done that in the past, we’re not going to do that ever again.’ In fact, in my opinion, Brian brought a perfect balance of reverence for the past — respect for the past — with a clear plan moving forward.
“He’s coached in the state of Montana, he has deep ties to the state of Montana, and he understands what the Lady Griz program was and what it was built upon. But I think it’s foolish to say you’re just going to close a door because you want to close that door. That’s not the intention. The goal is to win Big Sky Conference championships, and we need to be winning Big Sky Conference championships.
“If that can be done with young ladies from throughout this state, awesome. If we need to do that in a different way while still staying core to what’s important to us, that’s great too. I don’t want to speak for Brian about the recruiting philosophy; I’m certainly not the general manager of the Lady Griz basketball program. But we knew we were going to do a national search. We talked about that a year ago when we made the change, and we did a legitimate national search. We were methodical. Mike Petrino … outstanding coach. Did an outstanding job. Really difficult decision. But we felt like Brian brought what we needed right now to build and to move forward.”
On the status of football ticket sales …
“I would say sales are good. We’ve had a great response. We had about a quarter of our season ticket holders donate, we had about a quarter of our season ticket holders say, ‘I’d like a refund,’ but we had about 50% of our season ticket holders just defer to this year. So it’s great that you start already with that number of renewals.
“I think the spring really whet people’s appetite for the potential of this team, and so we’ve seen really good response from people — deposits on new season tickets, the rates of season ticket renewals. People to me seem excited to get going. We’re planning for a full stadium; we have to plan for a full stadium. But the response has been really great.”
On the status of facilities improvements …
“Really, it’s a continuation of the master plan that we laid out, the first phase being the Champions Center in 2017. All we’re doing now is moving forward with the next phases. It got slowed down one year by the pandemic. The men’s basketball side is being done because it fits the cadence of how we want to do things.
“We need to move the equipment room into the old football locker room before we can expand the women’s locker room area, and so it’s really just following the cadence we’ve laid out. We want to get through those phases. The men’s basketball locker room and the basketball meeting room that will help both the men and the women will be done here shortly, and then we’ll move the equipment room over and then we can really get to the women’s side. And that will be women’s volleyball, women’s basketball … all of our women’s sports really will benefit from that.
“Facilities have always been key. Nine years I’ve had this job, and the facilities improvements are almost unbelievable when I think about it. All done without any state dollars or university dollars. Everything form turf (for) soccer to a brand new softball facility to the Champions Center to tennis court refurbishing to new turf in the football stadium, video boards … all these things that we’ve done. We’ve really stayed focused on facilities that serve our student-athletes, facilities that make sense. We don’t want to overspend, we don’t want to get ourselves in a great deal of debt. We know we’ve got to raise all the money, that’s how it works. So that’s been our focus, and we want to keep moving those things forward.”
On the potential for an indoor athletic facility …
“We are making progress toward the planning of that. We’ve got to identify some places to put it and how we go about doing it, but an indoor facility really is what we need to get done next. But we’re making some really good progress on it. It really gets driven by what checks people are willing to write and what they want to invest in, but we’d really like to see something here in the near future, some kind of an indoor space that allows us to serve all of campus. All of our sports would benefit because it would vacate some space that’s being cross-utilized.
“You go all the way on the very high end that would be a large indoor track facility with turf — that’s a real high-end, multi, tens and tens of millions of dollars facility — down to building some turf and covering it maybe with a bubble or something you can take down and put up, take down and put up. It really runs the gamut from kind of the Taj Mahal of what you want. But then you’ve got to find space and you’ve got to work into a campus master plan.”
On the current state of the football rivalry with Montana State …
“It’s a rivalry. They want to beat us, we want to beat them. We want to get back on the right side of it, we need to win that game. That fumble (in 2018) … let’s call it what it is, it was heart wrenching. But hey, they’ve done a great job. Leon (Costello, MSU’s AD) has does a great job. Him and I collaborate a lot more than people think.
“We were side by side on that (football) decision in the spring. We face the same types of challenges. But let’s not mince words: We want to beat them and they want to beat us. But we want to get back to winning that game and winning in all the sports we compete in.”
On the level of COVID-19 vaccinations within the UM athletic department …
“Certainly we’re governed by a lot of privacy laws. We’ve made it available and the response has been great. I’ve been vaccinated, I’m encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. We were all praying for a miracle, praying for an end, and along came this vaccine. We’re encouraging our student-athletes to get vaccinated and the response has been good. Our trainers have been working through and helping them understand what happens if they’re vaccinated versus if they’re not vaccinated. We’re still trying to understand some of that, too, of what happens in the fall for unvaccinated student-athletes.
“Our university has done a great job. We’ve been a vaccine hub. Curry Health Center has done a great job of distributing it, and Missoula City-County Health has done a great job. People are getting vaccinated in our department. I don’t know the exact numbers, our trainers would know that. But I’ve been vaccinated, and I’m pro let’s-go-get-it-done.
“This is what helps us get back to normal. And our trainers and medical staff has been outstanding. When I think about a year ago what we were going through with testing and no testing and testing supplies and we couldn’t get it all figured out. Now we’re in a spot where we can really get this thing going again.”
