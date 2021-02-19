MISSOULA — All things considered, it's pretty impressive that just three times in 138 Big Sky Conference basketball games, Montana men's basketball teams coached by Travis DeCuire have lost by double digits.
The 14-point loss Thursday at Eastern Washington was probably the toughest of those to swallow. Montana's seventh-year head coach has had the Eagles' number over the years and is 8-6 at the helm of the program.
Prior to Thursday's contest, the Grizzlies had won four straight over EWU. That's not to mention it had been a tough week for the Grizzlies already, as preseason all-conference big man Michael Steadman entered the transfer portal at the beginning of the week.
Saturday's tipoff in Missoula at noon in Dahlberg Arena will give the 9-11 (5-8 Big Sky) Grizzlies a chance for some revenge. The game will be televised on SWX Montana as well as Pluto TV ch. 1056.
Montana is 43-18 all-time at home against Eastern Washington and have not lost to the Eagles in Dahlberg since 2017.
"The issue with us right now is inconsistency ... the question is can they come back tomorrow and have a big game," DeCuire told KGVO radio following Thursday's 90-76 loss. "And that's really been our issues is that we just haven't had enough guys put it together back to back and that has led to the inconsistencies of the youth movement."
Montana actually outscored Eastern Washington in the second half by three points and went back-and-forth with the Eagles over the final 20 minutes. But the 27-point advantage EWU had midway through the first half was just too big of a deficit for the Grizzlies to pull itself out of.
Missing Steadman's rim protection, the Grizzlies started Mack Anderson, who again fouled out and played just 14 minutes. Josh Bannan has displayed somewhat of knack for playing well defensively near the basket, but the hole Steadman left will be hard to fill, especially this late in the season.
Bannan scored 14 points on 10 shots in 35 minutes and hauled in seven rebounds. He has played much better lately after a very tough start to the season.
"He did a good job. I though on the defensive end in he allowed us to do quite a few things with some matchups in terms of who we had where," DeCuire said. "He's seeing the ball go in the basket right now and he's been very selective with the shots he's taking."
Sophomore forward Kyle Owens had a tough outing on both ends of the court and shot 1 of 7 in 18 minutes on the floor.
DeCuire did briefly use reserve forward Darius Henderson in the first half, but the UMass Lowell transfer played just two minutes. It remains to be seen if his role will change much going forward and has been deeply buried on the bench this season.
On Saturday afternoon, UM will have to defend the three-point line well to salvage a split in the series. EWU was 11 of 20 from behind the arc, though many of those came at deep range and would be considered fairly tough shots.
"We just got to keep plugging away and continue to work on the confidence and make sure guys understand that we still believe in them," DeCuire said. "Hopefully we get this thing clicking."
