MISSOULA — In sports, the reward for a full week of practice is generally the competition that comes at the end. Consider it the weekend getaway after a long week of work, or the dessert to treat yourself after a strenuous workout.
For the Montana volleyball team, the reward this past fall was a little harder to come by.
"I think the hardest part was the grind and not getting the reward," sophomore outside hitter Catie Semadeni said. "When we found out that we weren't going to have a fall season, we as a team talked about how the fall was going to be a time to grind and to push, and that all of our work would be for the spring.
"It was great, but we had never before had to push so hard for something so far down the road."
With no fall season, and even a spring season in doubt, Montana continued its training and preparation multiple times per week, each week through mid-November.
While some teams across the country were restricted to limited or no practice in the fall, the Grizzlies were grateful to be doing what they loved, especially after their spring season got cut short last March. But it's hard to stay fully motivated during a long fall of training when there's nothing immediate to work toward.
So it's understandable that there was more than a little pent-up excitement heading into the first practice of the spring semester last weekend. The Grizzlies are slated to open their "spring" season at Idaho State on Jan. 24.
"The excitement is through the roof," Semadeni said. "We've been waiting months and months for game play. Now that it's on the horizon and it's so close, we can't sit still. We're so excited, and so ready to get in the gym and start working toward that."
Despite the weirdness that came with the fall, fourth-year head coach Allison Lawrence is proud of how her team attacked the unique season. For a group that has eight newcomers, including just one returning junior and zero returning seniors, the extra practice time could actually be a benefit down the road for the Grizzlies. Instead of three weeks of training leading into a player's first collegiate match, this freshman class got several months.
She's also proud of how the team remained diligent throughout the fall, even if the only immediate rewards were two intrasquad scrimmages. Montana, Lawrence believes, was able to stay focused from start to finish, improving from August to November, and as a bonus, the team was able to go through its entire fall training without being shut down due to COVID-19.
That, in and of itself, is something to celebrate.
And now, the Grizzlies have more to celebrate, with a modified Spring 2021 season days away.
"In the fall we were excited," Lawrence said, "but as we've crossed over into January, and an actual game is (10 days) away, it feels very different. Not only is there a sense of urgency, but there's a level of gratitude and joy. It's starting to hit us that we get to do this. It's more visceral, more real and more immediate."
At this point of the year, Montana is generally gearing up for its offseason training, including extended time in the weight room and early-morning, small-group workouts to focus on the tactical parts of each athlete's game. Things will no doubt be different this year, but for nearly half the team, which includes six freshmen, they don't know anything different.
"This is all I really know," freshman setter Carly Anderson said. "It was really fun for me to get to practice in the fall, but I'll admit I'm really looking forward to finally getting to do what I came here to do."
Initially there have been a lot of first-contact drills in practice.
"With how much time we've had off over the past several months, ball control will be our No. 1 focus right away," Lawrence said of her team's practice structure. "Passing, serve-receive and first contact is going to be a big difference-maker this season, especially in long matches."
From there, Montana wants to improve its offense from a season ago, incorporating some of the systems the team spent the fall working toward.
Anderson is one of Montana's two setters on roster, who will help make the offense go.
"I'm just anticipating some tough, long days of practice, getting back into shape and back into gear," the Mississauga, Ontario, native said. "The fact that we have games is extra motivation to kick it into high gear. We're all ready to come in and work really hard."
In a normal season, the Grizzlies reconvene in August, before school starts, and can go through several weeks of preseason training – often times multiple practices per day – uninterrupted. Fast forward to present day, and the team will be back in school, restricting how much time will be able to be spent each day on the court.
In some ways, Lawrence sees that as extra pressure, especially considering the Grizzlies' staff consists of just two coaches this spring, due to a university hiring freeze. But at the same time, Lawrence also believes the best way for her team to grow is to learn on the fly.
"As athletes and competitors, regardless of how much time we have, we just want to go play," Lawrence said. "We're primed for matches to be our biggest teacher, so mentally and emotionally, I think competition is where we're going to find the most growth and improvement, and where we'll benefit the most."
Nothing about January 2021 is normal. COVID-19 testing will still be conducted regularly, as well as wearing masks – even on the court, in practices and in matches. Surveying the college athletics landscape from the fall and winter, it's uncertain how many of Montana's 16 competition dates will be held.
But finally there's something to play for. Finally there's a reward at the end.
"Finally we feel like there's going to be a reward for all of the work we've been putting in," Semadeni said. "Everyone is so stoked to get the ball rolling and start competing at the highest level we possibly can."
With six true freshmen and two transfers, half of Montana's roster is made up of newcomers. While still very young, the Grizzlies return a strong amount of talent from last year's roster, including four players who started at least 14 matches. The group includes three of Montana's top five attackers from 2019, in addition to three of the top four players for both service aces and digs. The Grizzlies finished the 2019 season with momentum, posting a winning record in the back-half of Big Sky Conference play – including three road wins – to qualify for the league tournament for the second consecutive season.
Montana will play a 16-match Big Sky slate. Each weekend will feature a two-match series against the same opponent, at the same location, with contests played on Sundays and Mondays. Every match can be watched worldwide on Pluto TV.
